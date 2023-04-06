After Masters start, Nicklaus, Player, Watson agree: Tame that golf ball

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

AUGUSTA, Ga. — With their combined 243 years of life on Earth and so much of that time on golf-course earth, the three honorary starters for the 87th Masters reiterated on Thursday morning that golf should come back to Earth. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Six-time winner Jack Nicklaus, 83, three-time winner Gary Player, 87, and two-time winner Tom Watson, 73, finished hitting their shots, came indoors and opined on what needs to happen for golfers to stop hitting their drives so far — and tilting the sport of power and finesse too far into the power portion.

“So, where are we going?” Player said. “That’s a big thought, and it’s a really big responsibility for the leaders of the game.”

Some of those leaders, from the U.S. Golf Association and the Royal & Ancient (which runs the British Open), last month spoke freshly of an old idea Nicklaus long has sanctioned: a wish to recalibrate the golf balls to make them stop going so far that it mauls the integrity of golf holes and prompts course owners to renovate.

That happened here this year with No. 13, the par 5 in the Amen Corner area long the easiest on the course, including last year. Augusta National lengthened it by 45 yards for this year, using land it bought in 2017 from adjacent Augusta Country Club, after which it also rebuilt that club’s No. 8 and No. 9 holes. “There’s not many places you can go out and buy another golf course to put a tee,” Nicklaus said. “We’re going to run out of land [in general], run out of water. Plus the fact that you realize, the longer the golf ball goes, the more time it takes to play the game of golf. And the biggest problem we’ve got, one of the biggest problems, is it takes too long to play the game.”

“There are legitimate reasons to move the ball back,” Watson said. “And I concur.” He later added, “I think it's a very good thing that the USGA and R & are starting to move forward and say, All right, we have to create a golf ball that goes less. Now, do we bifurcate? The great term, ‘bifurcate.’”

By that, Watson meant how the sport might delineate between which ball the mighty professionals use and which everybody else uses. That brought Nicklaus back to “when we changed from the small ball to the large ball,” and recalled, “Pretty soon, the average golfer said, ‘I want to play what the pros are playing.’” That would be a curious kind of choice in this instance and era.

The worry and the talk have been ongoing, and ongoing, and ongoing, but seems to have reached a fresh peak of concern, summarized in March by R & chief executive Martin Slumbers. “We’re of the view,” he said, “that at the elite male level, both amateur and professional, we’ve crossed the Rubicon with regards to where hitting distance is, but more importantly, where it is trending.”

The emphasis pleases Player even as he looks back with some I-told-you-so.

“What perturbs me is I said years back, I said on British television to Peter Alliss on BBC that players would hit the ball 400 yards, and he told me I was talking nonsense,” Player said, soon adding, “And now what I know is a fact: They will be hitting the ball 500 yards. They hit the ball 474 at the long-driving competition. So we are in our infancy. We haven’t seen anything yet. So they have got to cut the ball back; otherwise, the technology and the whole objective of golf is going to be imbalanced. I get pretty concerned about how much they are going to cut the ball back.”

For a microcosm, there’s No. 13 here, expanded to 545 yards to defend against the present and future of human evolution.

“It seems dramatic to us right now,” Tiger Woods said in his news conference on Tuesday. “But if these guys keep getting longer, they keep getting taller and more athletic and keep hitting the ball further, that hole is going to play with a driver and a mid-iron.”

Said Nicklaus, “I went back on the tee a couple of weeks ago and looked at it, and you know, I think you can probably still carry a few trees on the right side, and I don’t think you can carry all the trees. … If you turn it around the corner, you can get it where you might be able to play a 5-iron to the green. So Fred [Couples] said he played with Scottie [Scheffler, the defending Masters champion], and he hit a 5-iron into the green.”

“[Kurt] Kitayama hit a 7-iron,” Watson said then.

“Kitayama did?” Nicklaus said.

He continued: “I think Augusta, more than anyplace else, has probably adjusted their golf course to keep the conditions similar to what we played under.” And he said, “Now, I want to put one last thought in your mind and then I’m done with it. Bob Jones, and I’m not sure which book, one of his last books … he said the biggest problem we have to face in the game in the future is the distance of how far the golf ball goes. Back in about 1930, okay? So the problem hasn’t changed.”

