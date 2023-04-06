Good Counsel wins a key draw, holds off Severna Park in girls’ lacrosse

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hannah Rudolph owed Michael Haight a draw control, the Good Counsel coach told her late in her team’s 18-16 win Thursday at Severna Park. The junior midfielder had just taken a shot directly at the Severna Park goalie, giving up possession late with her team clinging to a slim three-goal lead. That advantage shrank when the home squad scored with just under three minutes left.

The ensuing battle for the ball was paramount, and Haight knew it.

Rudolph, the reigning Washington Catholic Athletic Conference’s player of the year, readied at the circle, leaped as the draw sent the ball high into the air and corralled it to secure all-important possession.

She killed more than 40 seconds herself, dancing back and forth as the clock trickled down. Then her teammates chipped in and passed the ball around as Good Counsel bled the last 2:52 off the clock.

“I used to struggle a lot with accepting mistakes, and then I would let that affect my game,” said Rudolph, a Northwestern commit. “. . . I know the team was depending on me, and I said [to Haight] when I was walking by, ‘That was my bad. . . . I’m going to get the next one.’ ”

Good Counsel (9-4) showed late-game poise that had been absent in previous games. The Falcons blew second-half leads in all of its losses, each of which came against teams either ranked or considered in USA Lacrosse Magazine’s most recent top 25 (Notre Dame Prep, American Heritage of Forida, St. Anne’s Belfield School and Georgetown Visitation).

Good Counsel won the WCAC championship in 2022 but graduated five starters. This year’s team is younger, with just four upperclassmen starters and a host of freshmen in key roles. One of those freshmen is defender Dana Judd, whom Haight tasked with face-guarding Alyssa Gore-Chung, a 2022 second-team All-Met attacker. Gore-Chung still scored eight goals, but Judd limited her to just two after halftime.

Severna Park (4-2) scored the game’s first six goals before Good Counsel freshmen Annabelle Walsh and Addison Delgandio scored to trim the deficit. They scored without Rudolph in the game — the junior had exited with a bloody nose from a stick check. Rudolph would return to score four goals in the first half, one that ended with Good Counsel up 14-11.

The visitors maintained that lead against a high-powered program. Severna Park has won 14 Maryland state titles and was the 3A runner-up a season ago.

“We could take their blows, and we never blinked,” Haight said. “If we don’t blink? We’re going to be a great team, hard to compete against.”

