Timeline of Ja Morant controversies and allegations

July 22, 2022: Finish Line shoe store incident

Givon Busby is working at Finish Line, a shoe store in a Memphis mall, when Morant’s mother, Jamie, comes into the store. She becomes angry about his service, Busby says, and eventually says she will call her son.

According to Busby, Morant and eight or nine friends arrived at the store and threatened him as he hid for nearly an hour in the backroom. Morant yelled through the storeroom door, Busby says, threatening him and saying he would wait for him to come out.

