Timeline of Ja Morant controversies and allegations

July 22, 2022: Finish Line shoe store incident
Givon Busby is working at Finish Line, a shoe store in a Memphis mall, when Morant’s mother, Jamie, comes into the store. She becomes angry about his service, Busby says, and eventually says she will call her son.
According to Busby, Morant and eight or nine friends arrived at the store and threatened him as he hid for nearly an hour in the backroom. Morant yelled through the storeroom door, Busby says, threatening him and saying he would wait for him to come out.
Busby later files a report with Memphis police about the incident. Though he tells police Morant threatened him, Morant is not listed as a suspect, and Morant’s mother’s name is listed as “Unknown.” When The Washington Post later asks Memphis police for reports that list Morant as a suspect, police say there are none. The Post obtains the report after tracking down Busby.
July 22, 2022: Mall security guard incident
After Morant and his friends exit Finish Line, the mall’s security director alleges that the group refuses to leave the parking lot. An altercation ensues during which, the guard tells police, Morant threatened him.
The guard also alleges that a friend of Morant’s assaulted him by shoving him in the head. The guard files a police report, which states that “as the group was leaving the premises … Ja Morant said, ‘Let me find out what time he gets off.’ ” No arrests are made.
July 26, 2022: Alleged assault of 17-year-old Joshua Holloway
Joshua Holloway, 17, files a police report alleging Morant and a friend, Davonte Pack, repeatedly punched him in the head and knocked him to the ground during a pickup basketball game at Morant’s home near Memphis earlier that day. Later, Holloway alleges to police in an interview that Morant flashed a gun as Holloway left the property.
Morant tells police that he was acting in self-defense, and his lawyers deny that Morant flashed a gun. Prosecutors decline to file charges. Holloway is now suing for damages.
Sept. 22, 2022: Confrontation at Houston High School volleyball game
Morant, his family and other associates allegedly storm into the gym at Houston High during a volleyball game after a verbal altercation between his sister and a teenager, according to a police report obtained by The Post and first published by TMZ.
An officer tries to block them from reaching a student section, but one of Morant’s associates moves past the officer and goes up the stairs, the officer writes in a report. Some students tell police the associate then slaps a cellphone out of one student’s hand and threatens to “beat” them.
One teenager’s parent tells police she wants to press charges against Morant and his mother. Germantown police say no adults are charged.
Jan. 29, 2023: Indiana Pacers laser incident
During a contentious game against the Indiana Pacers, Morant’s friend Davonte Pack — who also is alleged to have struck Holloway at the pickup basketball game — is escorted off the court after he gets into a verbal altercation with a Pacers player.
After the game, members of the Pacers organization say they are confronted by Morant’s associates. Members of the Pacers organization tell the Athletic that a red laser — which some believe is a gun’s laser sight — is trained on them from a car containing Morant and others. The NBA investigates but does not corroborate the presence of a gun. Pack is banned from Memphis home games for a year, Morant says.
March 4, 2023: Instagram Live gun incident
After a Grizzlies loss to the Denver Nuggets on March 3, Morant goes live on Instagram in the early morning, briefly appearing to hold up a gun while rapping and dancing at Shotgun Willie’s, a nightclub in Glendale, Colo.
Morant later apologizes. The NBA investigates and suspends him for eight games without pay.