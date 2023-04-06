The Masters live updates Golf’s first major gets underway at Augusta National

The Masters begins Thursday morning from Augusta National Golf Club, where a field of 88 players will vie for the coveted green jacket in the year’s first major. The first group tees off at 8 a.m., with Tiger Woods scheduled to reach the first tee at 10:18 a.m. and defending champion Scottie Scheffler at 1:36 p.m. Weather is expected to be a factor later in the week, but Thursday’s first round should proceed as scheduled. Follow along for live updates, highlights and analysis.