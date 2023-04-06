The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

The Masters live updates Golf's first major gets underway at Augusta National

Scottie Scheffler, shown during a practice round Wednesday, is the defending Masters champion. (Mike Segar/Reuters)
The Masters begins Thursday morning from Augusta National Golf Club, where a field of 88 players will vie for the coveted green jacket in the year’s first major. The first group tees off at 8 a.m., with Tiger Woods scheduled to reach the first tee at 10:18 a.m. and defending champion Scottie Scheffler at 1:36 p.m. Weather is expected to be a factor later in the week, but Thursday’s first round should proceed as scheduled. Follow along for live updates, highlights and analysis.

  • Scheffler is the world’s top-ranked player and betting favorite, but he is largely under the radar at Augusta. Much of the focus is on Woods, as always, and the odd dynamic of having 18 players from the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit in the field. Some people just want to talk about the golf ball.
  • In addition to Scheffler, several of the top contenders are scheduled to tee off in the afternoon. Rory McIlroy is in the penultimate group scheduled to begin play at 1:48 p.m., and Jordan Spieth and Tony Finau are in the last group at 2 p.m. Find the full list of Thursday’s tee times here.
  • Streaming coverage can be found on Masters.com beginning at 8:15 a.m. Television coverage begins at 3 p.m. on ESPN.
Scheffler is the world’s top-ranked player and betting favorite, but he is largely under the radar at Augusta. Much of the focus is on Woods, as always, and the odd dynamic of having 18 players from the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit in the field. Some people just want to talk about the golf ball.
In addition to Scheffler, several of the top contenders are scheduled to tee off in the afternoon. Rory McIlroy is in the penultimate group scheduled to begin play at 1:48 p.m., and Jordan Spieth and Tony Finau are in the last group at 2 p.m. Find the full list of Thursday’s tee times here.
Streaming coverage can be found on Masters.com beginning at 8:15 a.m. Television coverage begins at 3 p.m. on ESPN.

