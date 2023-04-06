Jon Rahm four-putted No. 1 at Augusta. Now he’s tied for Masters lead.

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Whatever becomes of this 87th Masters with its enthralling leader board and appalling weather forecast, it already staged a little primer on how to live life, which seems almost overgenerous when added to the treasures in the merchandise hangar. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In the category of “It’s not that you fall down but how you get up,” there came the 7-under-par 65 the outstanding Jon Rahm shot Thursday, with a microcosm in his first three holes. Finding his way deep into the prettiest woods of the finest minutiae, Rahm shot the best round in the history of the Masters by someone who double-bogeyed the first hole.

It’s a small club full of glum souls, yet Rahm wound up smiling from amid.

“It might as well be the first hole,” he said of the double bogey that doubled as a four-putt. “Seventy-one holes to make it up.” To make his approach to this horror even sunnier, he went from No. 1 to No. 2 quoting great philosopher and golf escape artist Severiano Ballesteros.

Long before Rahm shared a first-round lead with the can’t-miss youth Viktor Hovland and the once-great LIV contractor Brooks Koepka, Rahm reached the first green in two shots, 40 feet from the pin, no problem, especially for the No. 3 player in the world and a U.S. Open champion who has spent much of this season in soaring form.

Then the 40-foot try rollicked by the cup on the right, almost waving tauntingly until it stopped eight feet beyond.

Then the eight-foot try rolled on by on another right side of the cup, almost snickering until it stopped five feet beyond.

Then the five-foot try slid on by on another right side, acting as if it intended to play the part of the devil until it stopped three feet beyond.

Then he knocked that in.

Then he decided his reads had been good and his roll had been good and fate had been bad. “Then I remembered Seve’s quote. I think it was here at the Masters, right? When he four-putted [on No. 16 in 1988],” Rahm said. “I just kept thinking to myself, ‘I miss, I miss, I miss, I make.’ Move on to the next.”

It’s not that you fall …

And so: “I carried a little bit of negative energy into the tee shot on No. 2, hit it about 10 yards farther than I usually do and moved on with my day.”

Some day it was, especially in the category of those who start days with double bogeys. Rahm hit every single fairway there to hit. He birdied No. 2 with that 347-yarder to 14 yards and then to four feet, and when he birdied No. 3 with 332 yards to 17 yards to seven feet, he had presented the it’s-how-you-get-up ethic within a mere three holes.

By the time he had eagled No. 8, birdied No. 13, birdied No. 15, birdied No. 16 and birdied No. 18, he had something he called “probably just short of the Sunday at the U.S. Open [that closing 67 at Torrey Pines], this has to be up there — including the first hole, to be honest, because it was a good tee shot and good second shot. Just a bit of an asterisk on the green.”

He concluded, “It has to be top three in my major career.”

Getting up after falling down set Rahm up top of a board full of major wins and future major wins, with Cameron Young and Jason Day at 5 under; then a 4-under convention of defending champion Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry, Xander Schauffele, Adam Scott, Gary Woodland, Sam Burns and amateur Sam Bennett; and then a 3-under cluster with Justin Rose, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth and Tony Finau.

Goodness.

Getting up after falling down put Rahm up next to Koepka, who once won an astounding four majors out of 11 between June 2017 and May 2019 and then faded and then wrecked his kneecap and joined LIV and seemed lost.

He’s LIV Golf’s leading hope for a first major title, but mostly he spoke of just being thrilled to “wake up pain-free” and be “able to move.” He told of days when, “I mean, getting out of bed takes 15 minutes just to even kind of feel right.”

He spoke of Tiger Woods and said, “I’m not saying it’s anywhere near his [pain], but I understand how painful it is and just how mentally grueling it is.”

He said: “They told me getting out of surgery that it was going to be pretty much a year and a half anyways, and then you just create bad habits, and it’s just frustration. You feel like you’re never going to be healthy.”

And getting up after falling down put Rahm up there next to Hovland, the 25-year-old Norwegian by way of Oklahoma State — there just can’t be all that many of those — who contended last July at St. Andrews until a closing 74 sent him to a still-respectable tie for fourth. “But I feel like my skill set is a lot better now,” Hovland said, “and I think I would have wanted to play that Sunday again — this week, for example.”

He went into the detailed dialect only golf-heads can translate: “I mean, don’t need to get fully nerdy about it, but basically the biggest part is that I’m not tilting back as much, and the biggest problem was that I’ve gotten too shallow with my chips, and that’s just kind of have to yank the hands forward and you get no loft. The first part was getting more on top of the ball, get some more angle of attack-down, and now I can actually ‘percent’ in the loft the way that I want. If I want to hit it high, if I want to hit it low, I can do that with my wrist now.”

Somewhere in Hovland’s interview session, someone mentioned Rahm.

“Is that what Jon Rahm did?” Hovland said.

