Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Six games do not provide enough baseball to draw meaningful conclusions. And six games against the Atlanta Braves and Tampa Bay Rays, both expected to be surefire contenders, certainly do not provide enough baseball to draw meaningful conclusions about the Washington Nationals, expected to finish in last place again. After sweeping the Nationals this week, the Rays are 6-0 with wins by four, 10, four, four, four and five runs. The Braves have already slugged 10 homers to Washington’s two.

So the early schedule has offered no favors for the Nationals, who head to Colorado with a 1-5 record. But the first six games have offered plenty of takeaways nonetheless.

The defense is better. Like, a whole lot better, especially since shortstop CJ Abrams made those three errors on Opening Day. The anecdotal evidence filled Wednesday’s 7-2 loss to the Rays, whether it was Abrams leaping for a liner, snaring it at the top of a high and well-timed jump; Jeimer Candelario appearing generally surehanded at third; or Lane Thomas nearly throwing out Randy Arozarena on a sac fly to right. Victor Robles was his usual self in center, making one diving play and getting good reads on a handful of hard-hit balls.

Just look at a side-by-side of this April’s regulars compared with last spring. At a minimum, the Nationals are significantly stronger at first, third, short, left and right. And that’s not even considering when the front office made Luis García the starting shortstop for a head-scratching stretch.

Advertisement

2022:

C — Keibert Ruiz

1B — Josh Bell

2B — César Hernández

3B — Maikel Franco

SS — Alcides Escobar

LF — Yadiel Hernandez (appeared slightly more than Lane Thomas)

CF — Victor Robles

RF — Juan Soto

2023:

C — Keibert Ruiz

1B — Dominic Smith

2B — Luis García

3B — Jeimer Candelario

SS — CJ Abrams

LF — Alex Call (with Corey Dickerson on the injured list)

CF — Victor Robles

RF — Lane Thomas

After talking with a number of coaches and front-office members during spring training, many predicted an improvement of eight to 10 wins on the club’s 2022 record. An upgraded defense, most notably on the left side of the infield, was a key reason.

Neither of their bulk relievers are named Erasmo Ramírez. Instead their names are Thaddeus Ward and Mason Thompson, freeing Manager Dave Martinez to use Ramírez much differently than he did in 2022, when Ramírez often mopped up ugly games with multi-inning appearances. After throwing two innings on Opening Day, Ramírez has entered to protect a three-run lead in the seventh and a one-run lead in the sixth. Both of those appearances lasted one inning, whereas 25 of his 60 appearances last season included four outs or more. Nineteen of them included at least six.

Advertisement

Ramírez, back with the Nationals on a major league deal, is defying time and convention in the back half of his career. He is 32 with a fastball in the low 90s. But in an era of high velocity, his command and movement have kept hitters off balance since he debuted for Washington last April. In 90⅓ innings with the club, his adjusted ERA is 41 points above league average. It’s no wonder Martinez shifted Thompson and Ward into lower-leverage spots. Martinez said Wednesday that Ramírez could still throw multiple innings if the game requires it. The manager also floated Hobie Harris for that sort of task.

Ward, 26 and a potential starter in the future, should stay stretched out as long as he’s in the pen. Thompson, 25, looked like a possible back-end reliever when he arrived in the July 2021 trade for Daniel Hudson. But toward the end of last season, Martinez talked about stretching him out and maybe even using him as an opener. The Nationals, it should be noted, have used a traditional opener just once since Martinez arrived in 2018. But through six games, Thompson has already logged two- and three-inning appearances.

For now, any patience will be fleeting. Take a fourth-inning rally that fell flat Wednesday afternoon. The Nationals had the bases loaded with no outs against tough left-hander Shane McClanahan, the Rays’ starter. First, Robles was ahead 3-1. But he popped a slider to shallow right, then Abrams chased a high fastball for a swinging strikeout, then Thomas did the same. Abrams and Thomas saw a combined six pitches, half of which were not in the strike zone. The Nationals slapped four hits with no outs and finished the frame with one run.

Advertisement

Part of that was because of McClanahan, who throws a high-90s fastball and sharp breaking pitches and should get credit for limiting damage. But a big concern for 2023 is whether Abrams, Robles, Ruiz and García, all 25 or younger, can improve their swing decisions. Robles has shown more patience, entering Thursday with four walks and one strikeout after finishing last year with 17 and 104, respectively. He’s almost at a fourth of that walks total after 21 plate appearances. The reality, though, is it’s just a tiny step toward the needed progress.

The kid gloves are still on with García. The 22-year-old second baseman did not play in the final two games against the Rays. Why? Martinez went with Michael Chavis against Josh Fleming and McClanahan, left-handers who might have given García trouble. But if García is really the everyday second baseman — and if the Nationals really believe he’s their second baseman of the future — they have to stop platooning him out of tough matchups eventually. There isn’t much to lose this season. Failure has to be one of the staff’s main teaching tools. And with McClanahan, who finished sixth in American League Cy Young Award voting last year, failure is relative.

Ahead of the series finale Wednesday, Martinez promised a time will come when García regularly faces dominant lefties. That time isn’t the start of his fourth major league season.

GiftOutline Gift Article