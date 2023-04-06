Live updates Josiah Gray and the Nats hit the road, face Rockies in Colorado

The Washington Nationals, on their first road trip of the season, are facing the Colorado Rockies Thursday afternoon. Josiah Gray, a 25-year-old right-hander, got the start for the Nationals. Gray had a rough start to the 2023 season, allowing three home runs in a 7-1 loss to the Braves this past weekend. Washington is coming off three straight losses to the Tampa Bay Rays, including a 7-2 loss on Wednesday. Follow along for live updates.