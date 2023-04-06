Live updates Josiah Gray and the Nats hit the road, face Rockies in Colorado

The Washington Nationals, on their first road trip of the season, are facing the Colorado Rockies Thursday afternoon. Josiah Gray, a 25-year-old right-hander, got the start for the Nationals. Gray had a rough start to the 2023 season, allowing three home runs in a 7-1 loss to the Braves this past weekend. Washington is coming off three straight losses to the Tampa Bay Rays, including a 7-2 loss on Wednesday. Follow along for live updates.
First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. Eastern. Thursday is the home opener for Colorado, which will wrap up its four-game series against Washington on Sunday. After that, the Nationals travel to Southern California to face the Angels.
It’s been a difficult start to the season for the young Nationals, who are in the middle of a sweeping franchise rebuild. The growing pains are showing. Six games in, here are a few things we know about these Nats.
Last year, Gray gave up a major league-high 38 home runs. But with improved mechanics and a new pitch — a cutter — in his repertoire, he had hoped a strong spring training would carry into the regular season.
