Live updates Josiah Gray and the Nats hit the road, face Rockies in Colorado

Josiah Gray is looking to rebound after a difficult start to the season. (Alex Brandon/AP Photo)
By
Updated 10 min ago
The Washington Nationals, on their first road trip of the season, are facing the Colorado Rockies Thursday afternoon. Josiah Gray, a 25-year-old right-hander, got the start for the Nationals. Gray had a rough start to the 2023 season, allowing three home runs in a 7-1 loss to the Braves this past weekend. Washington is coming off three straight losses to the Tampa Bay Rays, including a 7-2 loss on Wednesday. Follow along for live updates.

  • First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. Eastern. Thursday is the home opener for Colorado, which will wrap up its four-game series against Washington on Sunday. After that, the Nationals travel to Southern California to face the Angels.
  • It’s been a difficult start to the season for the young Nationals, who are in the middle of a sweeping franchise rebuild. The growing pains are showing. Six games in, here are a few things we know about these Nats.
  • Last year, Gray gave up a major league-high 38 home runs. But with improved mechanics and a new pitch — a cutter — in his repertoire, he had hoped a strong spring training would carry into the regular season.
