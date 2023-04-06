Tiger Woods returns to the Masters din, struggles to get near the pin

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Two succinct answers Thursday at the Masters retold the tale of Tiger Woods in this post-crash, surgically reassembled portion of his eventful life. “Sore,” went one, and that was the answer to a question about how his right leg felt after his opening 2-over-par 74, in only his 14th round in the 14 months since his horrifying car accident near Los Angeles.

“It’s constant,” went the other, and that was the answer about whether the pain sears through golf’s biggest star during certain kinds of shots, or whether it remains throughout a round.

He rejoined the fray Thursday morning, one year after his out-of-body return to make the cut here (with a finish of 78-78), nine months after he played two rounds at St. Andrews, two months after he played four at Riviera. As usual, you could tell he was around from the noise. As he streamed in by the ropes beside and under the sprawling 160-year old oak tree near the clubhouse, some noise swelled. “The Tiger show is coming,” said a voice in the crowd.

He went out with Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele, players in their 20s ranked Nos. 9 and 7, respectively, getting an unfettered view of two of the best rounds of the day, Hovland’s 65 and Schauffele’s 68. Then he, Woods, struck a dud of an approach on No. 3 and two-putted on Nos. 5 and 7, both on six-footers the left lip caught and upchucked to the right.

“I didn’t have very good speed early,” Woods said. “I had two three-putts, and consequently I’m a couple over par. I didn’t hit my irons close enough today. I didn’t give myself very good looks. Need to do a better job of that going forward to hopefully get myself back in this tournament.”

One nadir came on No. 3, when he plunked one from 30 yards to 19 yards, still shy of the green (“I hit it kind of high on the face”) and another came on No. 11, when his approach from 227 yards had him bending over bummed (“I missed a spot by two yards, and it careened off the edge of the slope and gave myself basically no shot”), whereupon he plunked one that flew into a bunker.

He did well to save bogey from eight feet, then did well to climb out of the depths, from a nadir of 3 over par to a peak of 1 over par before the ending at 2 over par.

It all happened days after the news of the draw reached Hovland, the 25-year-old Norwegian who went to Oklahoma State and who finished tied for fourth while contending last July at the British Open in St. Andrews. “Yeah,” Hovland said, “It’s one of those when [caddie Shay Knight] told me in the practice area because I wasn’t on my phone checking it, and when he said we were paired with Tiger, my heart kind of went a little further up in the throat, and I just thought, ‘Wow, this is going to be very exciting.’ You’ve just got to embrace it. You can’t be scared or anything like that.”

Schauffele, still 29, got to feed off both Hovland’s round and Woods’s presence, calling Hovland “the horse, so we’re chasing,” and saying, “Just feed off of there’s a lot of people on every hole, because of Tiger, so if you hit a good shot they will clap for you.”

They cheered mostly for a 47-year-old five-time Masters champion and 15-time major champion, all the way around, for another year at another Masters, and he did begin to louden the cheering. He struck a second shot on No. 8 through the trees and out the other side where he could roll an approach all the way to within 10 inches. And he birdied Nos. 15 (from 27 feet) and 16 (from 10) to reach one over par.

Then he bogeyed No. 18 via a green-side bunker.

“I felt like I drove it good,” Woods said. “I just didn’t do the job I needed to do to get the ball close. Today was the opportune time to get the ball — get the round under par, and I didn’t do that today. Most of the guys are going low today. This was the day to do it. Hopefully tomorrow I’ll be a little bit better, a little bit sharper, and kind of inch my way through it.”

