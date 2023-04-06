Tops in boys’ and girls’ hoops, Sidwell Friends is having its moment

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In basketball conversations, Eric Singletary likes to describe Sidwell Friends — the Northwest Washington private school he attended and has now coached at for the past 16 years — as “a boutique hotel where you have to make your own bed.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “It’s a great school, but if you’re not up for rigorous school work, if you’re not up for rigorous training — this might not be a very good place for you,” he said.

Sidwell can resemble a five-star getaway more than an average high school. The Quaker institution sits on a sparkling 15-acre campus just off Wisconsin Avenue, complete with an arts center, an athletics complex and a robotics lab. In its 140-year history, it has attracted plenty of well-known offspring, including Chelsea Clinton and Sasha and Malia Obama.

But these days, Sidwell Friends is in the process of forming another reputation: basketball powerhouse. Singletary’s boys and Tamika Dudley’s girls finished No. 1 in The Post’s rankings this season after racking up local trophies and national acclaim. This week, both programs will take part in the State Champions Invitational, a 12-team national postseason event being held at Georgetown.

The top-seeded girls will play in the semifinals at 2 p.m. Friday. They will be without stars Jadyn Donovan and Leah Harmon, who will be in Oregon for USA Basketball’s Nike Hoop Summit.

The boys, seeded No. 2 in their bracket, also get a first-round bye and play at 4 p.m. Friday. All games will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks.

The tournament is another indicator of a remarkable period for Sidwell, a golden epoch that has surprised many.

“People maybe knew us as a school for smart kids or the kids of politicians or just really wealthy people,” said Donovan, a senior guard and this year’s All-Met Player of the Year. “But we’re definitely more than that.”

Whereas Singletary has been building a solid program since 2008, Dudley has embarked on a much quicker ascension. She joined Sidwell Friends in 2019 after winning a state championship at Woodbridge High in Prince William County. Two years later, the Quakers were ranked the best team in America.

“I really didn’t know what to expect when I took this job. I had no best-case scenario in my mind,” Dudley said. “The picture just started to form as things went on and the pieces came together.”

When she was going through the hiring process, Dudley had several conversations with Singletary about the challenges of coaching at a school such as Sidwell.

“People think it’s tongue-in-cheek when I say that we’re not supposed to be good here,” Singletary said. “But these admission standards, at a small, co-ed school that costs $50,000, makes it hard to find the right student-athlete.”

Sidwell, which typically has roughly 500 students in the upper school, prides itself on a rigorous academic curriculum. Donovan, who came to the Quakers from a D.C. charter school, remembers a steep learning curve in her freshman year.

“I quickly, quickly learned about how rigorous the academics were and how serious they take it there,” she said. “Everyone kept telling me it would prepare me for college, but I was just a 14-year-old saying, ‘I don’t care about that right now.’ Looking back now, I’m so glad I was able to meet the challenge.”

Cost can be a barrier for entry when Singletary and Dudley are looking for players. For the 2022-23 school year, tuition at Sidwell’s “upper school” was $51,650. Not all students pay that price; the school website touts a financial aid budget of more than $8 million.

“There’s no doubt that the nature of being a Sidwell student-athlete is probably something very different than what most kids experience at the high school level,” Dudley said. “Essentially it has the rigor of a college academic schedule, and then we try to run our high school basketball program like a college program with scouting reports and film and a very in-depth time commitment.”

During the season, basketball is a daily, hours-long duty. Both programs play arduous nonconference schedules that feature travel to national events. The school day often includes open study time, but homework continues after basketball ends.

“I remember some nights during the season, coming home off a game and staying up until 1 a.m. doing assignments,” senior guard Cam Gillus said. “But I do think it was actually easier to do work during the basketball season. You just had to sit down and get it done; you had no choice because you had no time.”

After finishing atop the local rankings this winter, the school now hopes to capture a pair of trophies. Both teams qualified for the State Champions Invitational when it was held in Florida last season. The girls’ team won its four-team bracket, but the boys fell in a semifinal.

“I think we have a better idea of the level of team we’re going to face and the level at which we have to play this year,” Gillus said. “It’s just a matter of buying into all the things we do and trying to maintain our play from the season.”

