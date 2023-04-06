These days, it’s always sunny in Wrexham

Listen 10 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Before there were the movie stars — before actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney offered up their Hollywood riches to transform a flailing Welsh soccer club — there were the buckets. In 2017, Wrexham Association Football Club had fallen on hard times. The third-oldest team in the world, a side with a record 23 Welsh Cup victories, found itself languishing in the fifth division of the English soccer pyramid. Wrexham was owned by a supporters’ trust, and its fans boasted tremendous enthusiasm for the club. They did not, however, have deep pockets.

In an effort to raise funds to purchase players on the transfer market, the trust launched a “Build the Budget” campaign, placing buckets outside the stadium. “Fans would chuck in what they could,” said Nathan Salt, a lifelong supporter who is now a sportswriter and host of a Wrexham AFC podcast. “People would throw in 10 pounds. Kids would put in pocket money.”

The campaign ultimately raised about $36,000, which is barely anything in the context of the billions spent in global soccer every season but a surprising amount for a bucket-based fundraiser. Still, despite the success, Wrexham finished the 2017-18 campaign 10th in the National League, the team’s 10th straight season mired in mediocrity or worse.

Losing over and over again in a lower-level league is not ideal for any team, much less a storied franchise that plays at the historic Racecourse Ground. It’s not too much to say that the emotional well-being of the blue-collar town in Wales, located about 35 miles south of Liverpool, rises and falls with the success or failure of its soccer team. “People are literally, you know, living for the Wrexham game on the weekend,” said Dyfed Avalon-Thomas, the 36-year-old Wrexham-born, Las Vegas-living founder of Wrexham USA, an online fan community.

For every step forward — fourth place in the 2018-19 season — there was a step back: 19th the following year. Then in 2020, word began to spread that a celebrity wanted to purchase the team. Initial thoughts went to Russell Crowe, whose grandfather had once run a produce business in Wrexham. Eventually, the truth emerged: “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star McElhenney and fellow actor Reynolds. The pair won over the supporters’ trust, with 98.6 percent of them voting to back the purchase in February 2021. Buckets out. Hollywood in.

The new ownership group arrived with high expectations; a movie ending wasn’t in the offing. Wrexham limped through the remainder of the 2020-21 season, finishing eighth in the National League and missing the promotional playoffs by one spot. At the conclusion of the campaign, the owners sacked Dean Keates and hired Phil Parkinson as manager. “Parky,” as he’s known, brought a deep knowledge of English football’s lower leagues and a reputation for inspiring upsets.

The well-traveled 55-year-old former midfielder had reservations about joining the Welsh project. “Like everybody, when the news came out that Rob and Ryan had bought Wrex, there was almost a bit of disbelief,” he said. “It wasn’t until I had a call with Rob and he outlined the plans for the club — talked about their ambition — and I could see his incredible passion for the project that I thought, ‘What an exciting thing to be a part of.’ ”

Wrexham, backed by “Deadpool” dough, became a team transformed. It bolstered the squad, spending big on forward Ollie Palmer while adding Liverpool youth product and former League Two top scorer Paul Mullin. They broke ground on a new stand at Racehorse Ground to modernize and expand the stadium. King Charles III and the Queen Consort visited the complex. So did David Beckham. “It’s been a real fast track in every department of the club to upgrade everything,” Parkinson said.

Results are coming on the field, too. In the National League, only one team earns automatic promotion to League Two — confusingly, the fourth division in the pyramid — with squads second through seventh getting a spot in a playoff for another promotion. In the 2021-22 season, Wrexham finished second in the league, losing to Grimsby Town in the playoff semifinal. Wrexham also reached the 2022 FA Trophy final, a knockout tournament available to lower-level teams.

The current campaign has been even better. Wrexham sits at the top of the National League, three points ahead of Notts County with a game in hand. The team also reached the fourth round of the FA Cup as the only National League team to get that far in the 2022-23 tournament. (The FA Cup is sort of like the FA Trophy’s big brother. Yes, this is also confusing.) The point is, things are going well.

And then there’s the show. No one would be talking about a fifth-division Welsh club without “Welcome to Wrexham,” the documentary series that follows the team, its players, coaches, staff, fans and owners. “Wrexham” isn’t the only soccer documentary — Netflix’s “Sunderland ’Til I Die” and Amazon Prime’s “All or Nothing” series are comparable — but it has been the most successful at building a brand beyond the pitch.

The dramatic increase in interest in Wrexham is, well, strange — a bit like Europeans becoming enamored with a Cape Cod League baseball team, then taking a vacation to Yarmouth Port. On some days, it feels as though half the pub next to the stadium is filled with American visitors, said Avalon-Thomas, who is close friends with the proprietor. “Suddenly, all these people want to speak to me about Wrex, and it’s so bizarre,” said Salt, the journalist and podcaster. “A guy from Massachusetts told me the other day that he felt like he’d woken up from a coma and now football was in his life for the first time.”

Despite initial concerns, the stewardship from McElhenney and Reynolds appears genuine and committed. But there’s potential for a financial payoff, too. For one, the increased visibility and celebrity-adjacent sex appeal is attractive to sponsors. Between 2016 and 2021, Wrexham uniform sponsors included Ifor Williams Trailers (“Britain’s leading trailer manufacturer”) and … that’s the complete list. This season, TikTok’s logo appears on the shirt front, Expedia on the back and Vistaprint on the sleeve, while Reynolds’s Aviation American Gin sponsors the staff clothing. (Ifor Trailers, demoted but not forgotten, has its logo on the kit shorts.)

In a one-month period after the debut of the show, Wrexham earned $429,000 in revenue from its shop, more than six times the equivalent period a year earlier, including $346,000 online. Wrexham sold more than 24,000 replica jerseys this season, going through its entire preseason order. (It’s still possible to buy a third kit for $45, but only in size 5XS.) Next season, they plan to make 35,000 jerseys.

Additionally, there’s revenue from getting the National League matches streamed and at least $125,000 in prize money for reaching the fourth round of the FA Cup, a significant amount for a team with total revenue of $2.1 million in 2019-20 and $1.76 million 2020-21, according to audited statements. ESPN Plus streamed the FA Cup games with viewership up 858 percent. Parkinson said the earnings from the cup run allowed the team to bring in a few new players who can help down the stretch.

While “Welcome to Wrexham” might not directly affect the club’s bottom line, McElhenney and Reynolds are executive producers who benefit financially from its success, with the show’s profit pegged at more than $4.77 million by some accounts. And then there are the secondary benefits for longtime supporters. Wrexham USA’s Avalon-Thomas sells merchandise through his site. “It’s a bit of a side hustle right now,” he said. “I’d love it to be my full-time gig. But, you know, we’ll see.”

The real key to the team’s financial future, however, is promotion: first to League Two, then further. McElhenney and Reynolds talk of reaching the Premier League, the highest division in English soccer, within a decade. This is an ambitious, probably unrealistic dream, but League One or the Championship (the second division) is a possibility.

Even reaching League Two creates an attractive financial picture. Earning promotion means getting a cut of the league’s television rights deal, opening another larger revenue stream. And since fielding a team strong enough to escape the National League requires an expensive roster, a promotion would not necessitate adding significantly to the wage bill. Parkinson, for one, believes his current team could match up well in the higher league, an insight borne out, albeit in a limited sample size, by the squad’s FA Cup success.

It all hinges on finishing first in the National League. “Once you start getting promoted, then you can very quickly realize the financial gains,” said Omar Chaudhuri, chief intelligence officer at sports analytics firm Twenty First Group. “The model for a financially successful franchise does exist. It requires very smart, strategic, hands-on ownership, getting in really good people, and identifying inefficiencies the way that they’ve done on the sporting and commercial side.”

Parkinson, who helped Bradford City to promotion in 2013, has seen the effect it can have on a town. “The lift it gave the city was incredible,” he said. “The aim is to do the same here and get this club over the line. This club is ready to take off. The key is, can we get out of this division this year?”

Staying in League One or Two also limits the financial downside. A group led by Todd Boehly committed to spending more than $4 billion to purchase Chelsea, then hemorrhaged another $370 million on transfer fees in January alone. By comparison, McElhenney and Reynolds are in for a few million with plenty of ways to recoup their investment. They won’t reach the Champions League, but that might not matter. They’ve helped rejuvenate Wrexham, a team and a town.

“I’d like us to win the FA Cup,” Salt said. “I should be checked into a nearby facility for saying that, but you never know. Four years ago, I didn’t think we’d be taken over by two Hollywood stars, have a critically acclaimed documentary with a new stand on the way and talk of the Premier League in 10 years. I would have laughed in your face. Now, nothing seems impossible. It sounds incredibly cliche, but honestly they’ve made everything seem plausible.”

They don’t need buckets at Wrexham anymore. It’s a place on the map that casual fans can find. “In the past, people would usually scoff. They would laugh at you for supporting Wrexham,” Salt continued. “They would say: ‘Okay, but what’s your big team? What’s your actual team?’ And I’d always tell them, ‘Wrexham — that’s my team.’ ”

