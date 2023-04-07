For USWNT’s Vlatko Andonovski, a keeper question looms as the World Cup nears

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

AUSTIN — For more than a year, through almost two dozen U.S. women’s national soccer team matches, Coach Vlatko Andonovski has alternated the starting goalkeeper. Alyssa Naeher, the World Cup incumbent, would start one day, Casey Murphy, the challenger, a few days later. Naeher would register a shutout, Murphy would follow suit.

Back and forth it’s gone, with no clear indication of who stood atop the depth chart.

But as the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand nears — just 3½ months until the top-ranked Americans begin their quest for an unprecedented third consecutive championship — Andonovski inches closer to a decision about his starter for the Group E opener against Vietnam and beyond.

Does he go with the more experienced candidate, Naeher, who anchored the 2019 campaign in France? Or does he opt for Murphy, an NWSL standout who debuted for the U.S. team just 17 months ago?

Andonovski has offered few hints. In the 23 matches in 2022-23, Naeher and Murphy have started 11 apiece, with one assignment going to a third-string candidate, Aubrey Kingsbury. Only once in that time has anyone started consecutive games in the same camp.

In all likelihood, Naeher and Murphy will split the assignments against Ireland, on Saturday in Austin and Tuesday in St. Louis — the final tests before Andonovski names his 23-woman World Cup squad in June. Adrianna Franch has been the third keeper in each of the three camps this year.

“We’ll look into performances, first and foremost,” Andonovski said of the process to determine the No. 1 keeper. “Who does well, who stops the ball going in the net? There’s no question that will be the first thing we’re going to be looking at.”

Considering the U.S. team, so dominant for decades, allows few scoring chances and the goalkeepers are rarely tested, the numbers favor neither candidate. In 2022-23, Naeher is 10-1-0 with seven shutouts and five goals conceded; Murphy is 8-2-1 with eight shutouts and five goals conceded.

Andonovski rattled off a number of other factors: “How the back line plays together with a goalkeeper, the impact a goalkeeper has on the team throughout the game, how certain goalkeepers fit against certain opponents … experience will works into that as well.”

As Andonovski finished, press officer Aaron Heifetz added with a smile, “Long story short, you’ll find out against Vietnam [on July 22] an hour before the game.”

The answer might come July 9, when the Americans play their final friendly before departing for the World Cup. (The opponent and West Coast venue have not been announced.) Then again, Andonovski could maintain the suspense by playing each of them one half.

The candidates say they have welcomed the competition.

“Every camp, every game, it’s always an opportunity to try to get on the field and every training session is important to show and prepare for whatever role you’re asked to play,” said Naeher, an eight-year Chicago Red Stars veteran who will turn 35 on April 20. “Anytime you’re going into a championship, it’s important to have that experience, and the competition just brings the best out of people.”

Naeher backed up Hope Solo on the 2015 World Cup squad, then won the starting job. She started all seven matches at the 2019 tournament in France and, in her biggest moment, stopped Steph Houghton’s penalty kick in the 84th minute of the 2-1 semifinal victory over England. She also started the first five Olympic games before injuring a knee.

Murphy — a North Carolina Courage star who will turn 27 on April 25 — was a standout with youth national teams before receiving her first senior call-up in 2018. She did not make her first appearance until November 2021 in Australia, then started two of the three games at the SheBelieves Cup in early 2022 and three of the five matches that summer in Mexico at the Concacaf W Championship, which served as the qualifying tournament for the 2023 World Cup and 2024 Olympics.

Naeher got the call for two of the three SheBelieves Cup matches this year.

“It’s definitely a process,” Murphy said. “They are obviously evaluating us in every camp and every game we play in but also back with our NWSL clubs. They’ve told us it’s just making sure we’re staying sharp, staying focused and not letting distractions get in.”

After this camp ends, all roster candidates who compete in the NWSL will have about a dozen games to make an impression before the World Cup roster is announced. Aside from evaluating video, Andonovski and his assistants plan to attend NWSL matches regularly over the next two months.

Among the deciding factors is the relationship between a goalkeeper and the defenders. Naeher’s 89 appearances, compared to Murphy’s 13, gives her an advantage.

“It’s a little bit more instinctual” with Naeher, center back Becky Sauerbrunn said. “Whereas with Casey, [because] she’s still relatively new, she communicates [vocally] more.”

Sauerbrunn, the captain, also said they distribute the ball differently: Murphy looks for a longer pass, while Naeher prefers to play it short.

As for shot-stopping, Sauerbrunn said, “they are both very, very good.”

The Ireland matches offer a last chance for the goalkeepers to bond with the back line before returning to their NWSL clubs.

“Every game is another opportunity to work on that cohesion and get that group together,” Naeher said. “And I think it’s coming. I think it’s growing. That’s what this camp is about.”

The goalkeepers aren’t the only ones vying for starting spots at the World Cup.

“This is what it’s like going into a world event,” Sauerbrunn said. “I don’t think anyone really knows if they’re number one, if they’re number two in any of the spots on the field. And so if [the goalkeepers] are splitting time, they know that each performance potentially defines if they’re going to take that number one or number two spot. It’s very competitive. It’s going back and forth.”

