AUGUSTA, Ga. — When Brooks Koepka was blitzing through major championships like they were so many John Deere Classics and Waste Management Opens, he did so with an alpha arrogance that was simultaneously off-putting and admirable. In a nine-major stretch from 2017-2019, he won four times and placed second twice more, and he assessed the fields thusly: “Half the people shoot themselves out of it, and mentally, I know I can beat most of them.”

Here are my cards. There is the table. Let me lay everything out for all to see.

But Koepka’s journey to the Friday afternoon lead at the Masters has been physically painful and mentally debilitating. The bogey-free 67 he produced in the second round at Augusta National Golf Club had all the emotion of a primer coat. An eagle at the par-5 eighth — produced with a majestic 3-iron from 256 yards and a no-doubt-about-it putt of 13 feet — elicited all of a ho-hum right-hand wave from Koepka to the hollering gallery.

This is all so far from Friday at Augusta a year ago. His body was broken. His mind might have been worse. After the second of back-to-back 75s, he stormed to the parking lot, fuming over the resulting missed cut. His chest, puffed out from birth, had somehow sunk. A surgically repaired knee had wrecked his swing and his swagger. In his path: The courtesy Mercedes the Masters issues to all players.

“Pretty sure I tried to break the back window — with my fist — of the car,” Koepka said Friday in one of those not-sure-I-should-admit-this admissions that help explain how dark dark days get. “I tried to put it through the back window — not once, but twice. First time didn’t go, so figured try it again.”

Second time didn’t go, either.

“I guess Mercedes makes a pretty good back window,” Koepka said.

At 12 under par at the midway point of the Masters a year later, the jokes flow easily. That day, the ride back to his rental house to pack his stuff and fly home was silent.

“If I wasn’t going to be able to move the way I wanted to, I didn’t want to play the game anymore,” Koepka said. “It’s just that simple. There was definitely moments of that. Last year was pretty tough. Just a lot of frustration. Felt like I should have been ahead of where I was. Some other things off the course happened, and it just doesn’t put you in a good mood.”

Off the course? Well, Brooks, since you brought it up …

Whether he wants to be or not, Koepka is now flying the flag for the Saudi-financed LIV Golf series here.

Last year, as his knee struggled to gain strength, his game buckled. As he admitted in Netflix’s “Full Swing” documentary, “I’ll be honest: I can’t compete with these guys week in and week out.” By the time the U.S. Open rolled around in June outside Boston, his younger brother Chase had defected for LIV, which had just staged its first event. Koepka was indignant at the idea that he might follow — “It kind of sucks, too, you are all throwing this black cloud over the U.S. Open,” he scolded the media — and then left a week later.

The PGA Tour still pays primarily on performance, and there had been a point in his career when Koepka had zero doubt — zilch — in his ability to perform. But by last summer, he was vulnerable. Guaranteed checks — regardless of the source — had appeal. Re-litigating the decision Friday, Koepka was asked whether it would have been a more difficult choice had he been healthy.

“Probably, if I’m being completely honest,” Koepka said. “I think it would have been. But I’m happy with the decision I made.”

He has no choice but to say he’s happy, because he made his bed, complete with military corners on the sheets and a neatly folded down comforter. There are, at the moment, no other beds in which he can lie.

But Koepka is also not here promoting the idea that LIV provides a better format that produces more interesting golf. He admitted he played 72-hole tournaments in Saudi Arabia and Oman early in the season because “I needed more reps,” and LIV was only going to stage three 54-hole tournaments before the Masters.

The combination of those reps, improved strength in his knee and a reunion with coach Claude Harmon have brought Koepka to Augusta playing and believing more like his old self. Sunday night, he won the LIV event outside Orlando. In two rounds here, he has produced golf both powerful and smart.

An accomplished obliterator of the golf ball when he is at his best, Koepka has strangled Augusta’s par 5s. In eight attempts through the first two rounds, he made six birdies and an eagle (and a bogey). Friday, he went birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie on those holes — and made 14 pars on the others for that 5-under round. That sounds like the prime Koepka — from four to six years ago — at majors.

“I don’t think [I’m] far off at all,” Koepka said. “I mean, I’ve got a completely different knee, so the normal is a little bit different. But swing-wise, it still feels the same. I’m able to do everything I need to. And the confidence is there. The confidence was lost just because of my knee, and that was it.”

If on Sunday evening — should the weather allow the Masters to be completed then — Koepka is wearing a green jacket, he will have received the little bit of luck so many Masters champions have needed to win. On the 17th tee Friday, he made one of his few poor swings all day. The ball sailed right into the gallery. There, it hit the left heel of one Christian Fiest, an Augusta resident who works at the course and was taking in some golf.

Instead of being outside the ropes and in a thicket of trees, Koepka’s ball ricocheted back toward the fairway. “If he gets the green jacket now,” a fan near Fiest said, “it’s you.” Koepka made his par, and everything remains possible.

Friday’s walk to the parking lot left no cars in peril. Brooks Koepka, his body and his mind restored, is an alpha again when being an alpha is called for. Once again, he knows he can beat most of the others back.

