UFC 287 preview: Israel Adesanya hopes to mend legacy against Alex Pereira

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Six months ago, Israel Adesanya appeared ready for a made-for-film rebound. He was instead dethroned by a familiar face from his past. Headlining Saturday’s UFC 287 event, they’ll meet again in Miami, where Adesanya may have one last chance to regain his title and usurp the longtime nemesis who he’s yet to conquer.

“I know how I can beat this guy,” Adesanya told reporters on Wednesday of his opponent, Alex Pereira. “I know every time I fight this guy, I’m dominating him, I’m beating him, and then he has this special ability to recover and put his foot on the gas. So I have to find a way to take him out of the driver’s seat. Which I will.”

Adesanya, one of the UFC’s biggest stars, has arguably won all three previous fights against Pereira — if you exclude the final rounds.

When they last met in November, Adesanya was coming off a fifth UFC middleweight title defense and preparing for his sixth straight in Madison Square Garden. The Nigerian-born New Zealander was profiled in GQ Magazine and the New York Times during the lead-up. He floated the idea of making another jump to the light heavyweight division after repelling most other challengers in the 185-pound weight class. Some observers even flirted with the idea of the spindly Adesanya competing against heavyweights, vying to become the promotion’s first three-division champion.

Advertisement

At 33, Adesanya had few blemishes on his record (23-2 in mixed martial arts), but arguably the most notable came during his kickboxing career, which included two fights against Pereira (7-1). His Brazilian opponent won the first contest in 2016 by a controversial unanimous decision. In the 2017 rematch, Adesanya controlled the fight before he suffered a brutal third-round knockout.

Afterward, Adesanya transitioned from kickboxing to MMA, dismantling most opponents with surgical flair while he built himself into one of the UFC’s most successful competitors. Pereira watched from afar as he adorned a decorated kickboxing career.

Five years after their kickboxing rematch, after Pereira, seeking a new challenge, eventually followed Adesanya to the UFC, they met last November in New York. Adesanya was up on the cards but in the fifth and final round, he met a similar fate, succumbing to Pereira’s otherworldly knockout power via fifth-round TKO, surrendering the belt he had owned since 2019.

Entering Saturday’s fight, a more muted Adesanya has shunned most of the glitz and media rounds that accompanied his would-be coronation in New York. He said he’s more focused on defeating Pereira than regaining the belt.

Advertisement

“We’re here, you put a mic in front of me, you expect me to talk,” Adesanya said during a Wednesday news conference. “I’m over all this s---. I really just want to fight.”

Saturday’s co-main event pits former welterweight title challengers Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal.

Wins against Stephen Thompson and Neil Magny have Burns back in the title conversation following his 2021 loss to then-champion Kamaru Usman. The UFC’s fifth-ranked welterweight contender, Burns can better position himself for another shot on Saturday.

Masvidal in 2019 bolstered his star through an explosive three-win run that included a startling knockout of Ben Askren, which came just five seconds into the bout. The Miami native has since lost three straight, including two to Usman in 2020 and 2021. At 38, Masvidal, the No. 11 contender, has hinted at retirement if he loses on Saturday. If he wins, the UFC may fast track the popular brawler for another title shot, given his history with current champion Leon Edwards, whom Masvidal assaulted in 2019 after interrupting a live ESPN interview.

Elsewhere on the card, fan favorite Kevin Holland will face Santiago Ponzinibbio in a welterweight bout and 18-year-old bantamweight Raul Rosas Jr., competing in his second UFC fight, will open the main card alongside Christian Rodriguez.

GiftOutline Gift Article