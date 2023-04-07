The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Live updates MacKenzie Gore and the Nationals face the Rockies

MacKenzie Gore and the Nationals face the Colorado Rockies on Friday. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)
MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals are set to face the Colorado Rockies on Friday in Denver. Gore, a 24-year-old lefty, is coming off a solid Nationals debut; he struck out six over 5⅓ innings in a 4-1 win for Washington. Washington enters Friday’s game having lost four straight, including a 1-0 defeat on Thursday. Follow along for live updates.

  • First pitch is scheduled for 8:40 p.m. Eastern. Tonight’s game will air on MASN and you can find it on 106.7 The Fan on the radio.
  • Gore arrived in Washington as part of the Juan Soto-Josh Bell trade, but didn’t pitch for the Nationals last season. The left-hander is a “perfectionist,” his manager, Dave Martinez, said during spring training, with high standards for himself.
  • After the Rockies series, the Nationals head to Southern California to face the Los Angeles Angels, then return to Washington for a three-series against the Cleveland Guardians that starts April 14. Early in the season, here’s what we know about these young Nationals.
