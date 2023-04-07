Live updates MacKenzie Gore and the Nationals face the Rockies

MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals are set to face the Colorado Rockies on Friday in Denver. Gore, a 24-year-old lefty, is coming off a solid Nationals debut; he struck out six over 5⅓ innings in a 4-1 win for Washington. Washington enters Friday’s game having lost four straight, including a 1-0 defeat on Thursday. Follow along for live updates.
First pitch is scheduled for 8:40 p.m. Eastern. Tonight’s game will air on MASN and you can find it on 106.7 The Fan on the radio.
Gore arrived in Washington as part of the Juan Soto-Josh Bell trade, but didn’t pitch for the Nationals last season. The left-hander is a “perfectionist,” his manager, Dave Martinez, said during spring training, with high standards for himself.
After the Rockies series, the Nationals head to Southern California to face the Los Angeles Angels, then return to Washington for a three-series against the Cleveland Guardians that starts April 14. Early in the season, here’s what we know about these young Nationals.
