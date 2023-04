The Masters live updates Rahm, Koepka, Hovland share lead entering Friday

The Masters continues Friday from Augusta National Golf Club, where most of the 86 remaining players are staring up at an imposing leader board. Three players share the lead at 7 under par: Jon Rahm, the 2021 U.S. Open winner and world No. 3; Viktor Hovland, No. 9 in the world and one of the best young players without a major win; and Brooks Koepka, who won four majors before defecting for LIV Golf . Tee times were moved up 30 minutes because of potential inclement weather ; the first group is scheduled to tee off at 7:30 a.m. Tiger Woods and Hovland are scheduled to start at 12:54 p.m. Rahm comes at 1:18 p.m. Koepka goes early, at 8:18 a.m.