Early in the season, Nationals still searching for stolen base success

DENVER — Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams singled in the top of the third inning Thursday and — with the top of the order coming up — tried to put himself in scoring position. He took off for second base, but was thrown out by Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Díaz by a step.

It was a risk worth taking for the Nationals, whose only hits in Thursday’s 1-0 loss to the Rockies were singles. The Nationals only had one runner advance past second base. But for Manager Dave Martinez, the play was another example of a young team learning the fundamentals.

“It’s not that we can’t steal bases, all of a sudden now our leads are starting to get shorter and shorter,” Martinez said. “That’s the difference between a bang bang play. I told CJ, you had a three-foot lead over there and you gotta get a bigger lead … it’s something that we got to keep harping on with these young guys, you know about making sure we do everything correctly.”

Last season, the Nationals implemented a chart to keep track of good and bad decisions on the base paths. This season, the coaching staff has focused on the leads players get in the hope that will improve their success not just in terms of stolen bases, but routine base running as well.

Major League Baseball’s new rule changes have incentivized base stealing this year. The league introduced larger bases and the pitch clock, which allows base runners more chances to take off based on pitchers’ timing. MLB also added pickoff attempt guidelines — after two pickoff attempts by a pitcher, a runner gets an extra base if the pitcher can’t get him the third time.

“It’s something (first base coach Eric Young Jr.) works with us on a lot,” outfielder Lane Thomas said. “Just talking about getting out there a lot more and putting some emphasis on their pitchers having to hold us a little longer or even drawing some (pickoffs).”

The Nationals only attempted four stolen bases through their first seven games, with Thomas the only one to steal a base successfully. Abrams, Luis García and Alex Call have all been thrown out.

Seven MLB teams, including the Nationals, only had one stolen base entering Friday’s games. By comparison, 13 teams have stolen more bases then the Nationals have attempted. Cleveland Guardians outfielder Myles Straw and New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres have stolen five bases each. On Opening Day alone, there were 23 stolen base attempts — 21 of which were successful— compared to just nine on Opening Day in 2022.

But the Nationals, who enter Friday’s game having lost four straight, haven’t led in many games and, as a result, haven’t had many opportunities to steal without potentially taking themselves out of the game.

The Nationals have plenty of speed on their roster. Thomas had a sprint speed of 29.4 feet per second last season, which was good for 30th in the majors. Abrams was 54th with a sprint speed of 29 feet per second. Victor Robles wasn’t far behind either at 28.7.

Robles stole 28 bases in 2019, the year Washington won the World Series, but wasn’t getting on base enough the past few seasons to consistently find opportunities to go. This season though, Robles has quietly been one of the team’s early surprises at the plate, with a .417 on-base percentage. Martinez said that Robles has been urging him to let him run more.

“I think you have a lot of guys who can be aggressive on the bases,” Thomas said. “It’s just that we’ve been down early in some games. Even I struggle with that sometimes.

"It’s like you don’t wanna go out and steal a bag down three runs and then you just got thrown out and you’re still down three runs. But I also think we can be aggressive in those situations just early in the game, not later on.”

