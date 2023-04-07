No longer novelties, international MVPs contend to be the face of the NBA

Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Nikola Jokic’s nonchalance about stardom suggests he doesn’t care about being the MVP. Joel Embiid’s seek-and-destroy obstinacy, double teams be damned, asserts that he definitely cares about being the MVP. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Giannis Antetokounmpo’s happy-to-be-here charm and championship bling camouflage someone who has never stopped caring about being the MVP. The three best players in the NBA this season reached their status through different means but with a similar purpose: collecting individual acclaim as a byproduct of leading their teams to victories. And no matter which ends up as the league’s MVP, a foreign-born player will earn the honor for the fifth consecutive season.

Twenty-nine years since Hakeem Olajuwon became the first MVP who wasn’t born in one of the 50 American states, five more have joined him — Tim Duncan, Steve Nash, Dirk Nowitzki, Antetokounmpo and Jokic. But late commissioner David Stern’s long-term vision of turning basketball into a global game, with talent blossoming from all parts of the planet, is playing out differently than in previous decades. These international stars aren’t complementary novelties; they’re contending for face-of-the-league honors.

Antetokounmpo and Jokic won the previous four MVPs, with Embiid finishing runner-up to Jokic in each of the past two seasons. They finished as the top three finalists last season, a first for foreign-born stars. A third MVP for Jokic or Antetokounmpo would upgrade one of them from a fraternity of 15 with at least two to a fraternity of eight with at least three.

Before this run, the longest stretch in which American-born players went without winning the MVP was three seasons, from 2005 to 2007, when Nash and Nowitzki scooped up the honor. Kobe Bryant won in 2008, and the league didn’t see another foreign-born winner until Antetokounmpo in 2019.

For the past decade, the NBA has leaned heavily on LeBron James, who has had help from Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant. But they’re all 30-somethings on the back nine of their careers. Younger American talents such as Jayson Tatum of the Celtics, Devin Booker of the Suns, Ja Morant of the Grizzlies and Anthony Edwards of the Timberwolves may step in soon, unless Slovenian Luka Doncic of the Mavericks or expected 2023 No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama of France muscles them out of the spot. For now, though, the Jokic-Embiid-Antetokounmpo triumvirate is in its prime and claiming this time.

“It’s crazy. You’ll see people paved the way for us before, [to show] a guy from outside America can be great in the league. And now we came to the league and now we’re doing it. Now we’re franchise players and teams are building a team around us,” Antetokounmpo said. “Kids from Africa, kids from Europe are coming to the league and they see us, like: ‘Okay, I can be the guy. I can be the franchise player.’ ”

From projects to powerhouses

In making his unlikely ascent — from unheralded project from Greece to the 15th pick in 2013 to arguably the league’s best player — Antetokounmpo continues to play into his humility, or what comedian Hasan Minhaj calls “immigrant uncle energy.” He does so even as his commercial endorsements, the Disney movie based on his life and those well-scripted dad jokes suggest he has no problem being one of the ambassadors of the league.

“I really don’t want to be the face of the league. I really don’t,” the 28-year-old said. “I just want to hoop. … If that makes me the face of the league, great. But that’s not my focus.”

“You know what I want to be? I want to be the best role player to ever play this game,” he said behind a smile that you almost believe.

Then Antetokounmpo intentionally misses a layup in a failed attempt to get a triple-double and you realize he’s going for it all. The rings. The MVPs. A seat at the table of all-timers. The “role” he wants to claim is that of leading man.

Giannis notched a triple-double after tossing himself a rebound 😅



(h/t: @WorldWideWob) pic.twitter.com/LCB6JsuWC0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 6, 2023

Embiid has never hidden his desire to be the MVP, and he has responded to the disappointment of the past two runner-up finishes by going harder to avoid a third. He has the highest scoring average (33.0 points heading into Thursday) by a 7-footer since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar averaged 34.8 in 1971-72.

“I just think the guy’s amazing,” Jokic said. “When Shaq was dominating the league, that’s how he is.”

Embiid doesn’t have a championship three-peat to his credit like Shaquille O’Neal, but he’s about to average more than 30 points for the second time in his career, a level O’Neal never reached.

With a game that was originally modeled on Olajuwon’s, Embiid has worked to master skills from other legends, mixing in Bryant’s versatile arsenal, Nowitzki’s range and O’Neal’s nastiness. He brings bruising punishment that sends his opponents to the bench in foul trouble or begging for ice baths.

Embiid, 29, also wasn’t shy about trolling rivals on Twitter with a playful jab — or a piercing one if the beef was personal. That bulldozing approach, in both his taunts and his play, Embiid admits, has probably cost him the hardware and esteem he desperately craves.

“It’s nine years in and I’m not liked. That’s cool,” Embiid, the third overall pick in 2014 out of Cameroon, said recently. “I don’t know if it’s because I troll a lot, or I guess I’m an a--hole, but it’s cool. I’m going to keep being me.”

Antetokounmpo has the awards — MVP and defensive player of the year — that Embiid has been chasing for years. But he also has the championship that has eluded Embiid. Four years since he wept in the tunnel after a second-round loss in Toronto, Embiid recognizes what an NBA championship would do for his reputation. In recent years, he has toned down the tweets and tried to suppress his personal pride — something he rarely does well — whenever he doesn’t get voted an all-star starter or make first-team all-NBA.

“I don’t worry about what [media] or the fans want from me. I worry about what my teammates need from me,” Embiid said of the snubs. “I’m used to it. It’s nothing new. I use it as motivation to go out and try to win the whole thing. I guess that’s the only way I’m probably going to get that respect.”

Approaching a three-peat

Jokic doesn’t appear to be hunting respect or personal accolades, but they keep coming. So has, for the first time in his career, backlash. No player has won three consecutive MVPs since Larry Bird, who reached three Finals and won two titles in that span, from 1984 to 1986. Jokic didn’t advance beyond the second round after either of his MVP seasons.

But after an ESPN poll in February revealed Jokic was an overwhelming favorite to join Bird, Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell as the only MVPs to three-peat, the reaction was far from sweet. ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins alleged Jokic was stat padding and suggested White voters favored him because he is White.

Jokic, 28, looks visibly uncomfortable when discussing himself and has an unflashy game that’s the opposite of clout chasing. Asked in an interview about the chances of winning three straight MVPs, Jokic shrugged. “I don’t think about it,” he said. “I never try to be MVP.”

Jokic’s path to becoming one of the faces of the league is even more unlikely than Antetokounmpo’s. Taken with the 41st pick of the 2014 draft, when ESPN showed a Taco Bell commercial instead of NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum’s announcement, Jokic said his initial goal for playing in the NBA was to “just be here as long as possible.”

He has long since surpassed that modest goal and readily admits that seeing other international superstars such as Nowitzki or Pau Gasol or Vlade Divac, his fellow Serbian, reach the Hall of Fame never made him dream that such success was attainable.

“It’s not possible because we are not the same,” Jokic said of this thinking growing up in Sombor, Serbia.

He is a data-head’s dream when it comes to efficiency and advanced statistics, with unstoppable footwork in the post and impeccable passing. He also has no trouble seeking solutions with his teammates — finding them on cuts, setting screens and flipping the ball after getting them open — rather than forcing up shots. He’ll abuse a mismatch but is just as content boosting a teammate who has one of his own.

“I never coached Tim Duncan, but I see so many similarities about the selfless superstar, the understated superstar, and Nikola is definitely in that boat,” Nuggets Coach Michael Malone said. “Very rarely in life, when somebody has the amount of success, fame and fortune, that usually changes people. I’ve been with Nikola since his first summer league eight years ago, to now, the max contracts, the MVPs, all that stuff, he is still the same Nikola Jokic. He’s on the bus, watching his horses racing. He’s just a down-to-earth, humble guy who is almost embarrassed by the fame.”

Duncan, while selfless, was a hoarder when it came to rings; he has five, one more than Olajuwon, Nowitzki, Antetokounmpo, Nash and Jokic combined. For Jokic to get greedy — and to avoid joining Nash as the only international MVP to retire without a title — he would have to first get one.

While Jokic would rather not be bothered by the recognition until he wins the trophy he desires, Antetokounmpo, the 2021 Finals MVP, will continue to take the fame — as long as it comes with the fun.

“I don’t want this to become a job for me,” he said. “I want this to always be a game for me. I want this to be the game that I enjoy before I got to the league, a game that I’m going to enjoy now and enjoy after I leave the league.”

