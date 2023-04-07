The Orioles have brought the buzz back to Baltimore. Can they keep it?

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BALTIMORE — After an offseason of hype and a day’s delay because of weather, the young Baltimore Orioles were more than ready for their home opener Friday afternoon. They walked into a home clubhouse refreshed with new graphics on the walls and lockers in new places, adjusting for new seniority. They expected a sellout, something not many Orioles teams could count on in recent years. Long-awaited beacons of hope such as catcher Adley Rutschman, third baseman Gunnar Henderson and right-hander Grayson Rodriguez were finally on the roster for a home opener, finally going to be introduced as bona fide big leaguers. They were no longer just the future. Everything seemed possible.

But as reporters bounced from player to player, these youthful Orioles seemed to be harboring a shared anxiety, one voiced by their manager in the days leading up to this promising team’s debut at Camden Yards.

“Watch your step on that carpet,” Orioles outfielder Austin Hays said.

Advertisement

The orange carpet is a home opener tradition in Baltimore. It is rolled out from center field, outlining a path to the infield, a lengthy trek that each Orioles player must make as his name is announced. Cleats can get caught in that carpet. The footing isn’t trustworthy. More than one player has tripped over the years, as players reminded each other Friday in the clubhouse.

“I haven’t given any advice, but [the carpet] is long,” said first baseman Ryan Mountcastle, who counts as a veteran on this team at 26 and entering his fourth season. “It’s a long jog on the orange carpet. I’m going to try not to trip as well.”

Such is life for these Orioles, who enter this season with more expectations than at any point in the past half decade and now must ensure gravity does not get the better of them. They exceeded predictions last season with a winning record and a fourth-place finish in the American League East. Rutschman made his memorable debut. Fans returned. Hype started to build for 2023 as a baseball city began to buzz again.

Advertisement

“I was driving to the field this morning at 8:30 a.m. There were Baltimore fans everywhere, jerseys everywhere,” Hays said. “… To just see the streets of Baltimore be covered in Orioles jerseys again is really nice.”

And though a fourth-place finish in the AL East seems very much a possibility again given the strength of the division and the Orioles’ relative inexperience, expectations have only grown.

Friday afternoon, a sellout crowd of 45,017 roared as Rodriguez and Henderson and other unproven prospects made their way down that carpet. Fans cheered for what could be, rather than for what many of these players had yet accomplished. The Orioles had long since decided this had to be the season they would coronate themselves as contenders. The key now is not to stumble.

“I’m not changing. I’m handling everything the same way every single day. It’s still a long way to go, and there’s a lot of things that can happen in the next six months,” Hyde said. “We are super processed-based. It’s a day-to-day thing. I’m never going to change that. We’re more talented, but we also play in a really, really tough division.”

Advertisement

The Orioles started the season with a 3-3 trip, one that included a gritty emergency start from much-heralded pitching prospect Rodriguez and a history-making Opening Day from Rutschman that included five hits. But as they returned home to face the New York Yankees, a team that doesn’t celebrate hope in April and measures success exclusively in October, the reality is the Orioles’ promise is nothing more than that.

With these Orioles, emotion has often preceded major league achievement. Terrin Vavra, Kyle Stowers, Rutschman, Henderson, Rodriguez and others who will probably debut this season came up through the system together. Just getting here is meaningful in itself.

“We’ll be able to talk about this experience for our whole lives. Because outside of baseball, we’re all best friends off the field,” Henderson said.

Advertisement

Henderson, a 21-year-old who debuted last August, ensured he would have some positive memories with a third-inning double that gave the Orioles a 4-0 lead and gave him two hits in two at-bats in his first home opener.

But Yankees outfielder Franchy Cordero, who had an impressive spring for the Orioles before they ran out of room for him on their roster, homered to cut the lead to one. Reliever Logan Gillaspie then gave up the lead in the sixth. The Yankees, one could say, had threatened to pull the rug out from under the Orioles.

Rutschman, the keystone of Baltimore’s hopes, picked them back up. He worked a 3-2 count, fouled off a few pitches, and delivered a two-out, game-tying single in the bottom of that inning. They took the lead back in the seventh when Ramon Urías doubled home Mountcastle. They held it because Urías made a diving stop to start a double play as the Yankees rallied in the top of the eighth and because Brian Baker struck out Isiah Kiner-Falefa to end the threat.

Advertisement

If the Orioles had slunk quietly into a Friday afternoon loss, it wouldn’t have meant anything definitive. That they came back, then held on for a 7-6 win, passing every test one day could throw at them, really just meant the Orioles moved to 4-3 instead of 3-4 with 155 games to play. That Rutschman ended up skipping back to the dugout after that eighth inning, pumping his fist after the ninth, just meant that this team was everything Orioles fans hoped it would be, for one afternoon at least.

“Just walking around last night and yesterday, there’s a lot more people that come up to you in a positive way about the club,” Hyde said. “You want your fan base to feel good about your team.”

It had been awhile since a home opener in Baltimore brought those good feelings, since successfully surviving that long jog from center field was the most impressive achievement fans could expect from the home team here. The carpet has been rolled out for the 2023 Baltimore Orioles. So far, it has not tripped them up.

GiftOutline Gift Article