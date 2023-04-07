Amateur Sam Bennett on the Masters leader board? You’ve got to be kidding.

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Incredulity, the treasured guest that graces sporting events now and then, has barged into the 87th Masters, riding and waving on the story of a 23-year-old amateur with a wisp of a body, a colossus of a heart, a Texas A&M yardage book poking out of his back pocket, a background of bathing-suit golf and an opening two rounds of 68 and 68. All of it seems true. None of it seems true. It’s hard to know which parts to believe.

This event has lived under the threat of rude weather that finally caused a curtailment amid the second round Friday midafternoon, the shock of three tall trees falling harmlessly around No. 17 in a vivid departure from normal Masters foliage stories, and then that happiest of oddities, Sam Bennett. He’s the upstart from a Texas town along Interstate 45 between Dallas and Houston, Madisonville, mushroom capital of Texas, where each October they hold that state’s foremost celebration of mushrooms, which kicks off with the Shiitake 5K.

Question: Why does this Bennett, whose 8 under par became the best 36-hole Masters start for an amateur since Ken Venturi in 1956, think he possibly can catch Brooks Koepka, who finished two rounds at 12 under par, with Jon Rahm next at 9 under after 27 holes?

Advertisement

“Because I know that my good golf is good enough,” he said all calmly, with neither swash nor buckle.

Such words do jar coming from a man who, when he crosses the stage to take his seat in his first-ever major news conference, looks unassuming enough that he might be crossing to receive a diploma.

Even as the 2022 U.S. Amateur champion, which got him here, he’s maybe an afterthought among the amateurs. “Yeah, I don’t hit it far like [Gordon] Sargent,” meaning the powerhouse from Vanderbilt who lures the eyeballs. “I don’t have 190 ball speed. I don’t have a pretty swing like some of the other amateurs.”

Then, he has a reminder all of razzmatazz America might heed: “It’s golf, not a golf swing.”

Who knew.

He’s the guy with the tattoo on his left arm that replicates something his late father, Mark, said and then wrote in a rare burst of clarity amid a wretched bout of early-onset Alzheimer’s that took the older man at 53: “Don’t wait to do something. Pops 6/12/20.” “So,” Sam Bennett said, “every time I’m gripping the club, it’s right there.” He’s the guy whose late father, a dentist, well, see if you can believe this one in this day and age: “He could care less if I went out there and shot 80 as long as I was doing the right things and treating people the right way and being a real gentleman.” He’s the guy whose caddie, Brian Kortan, also his coach at Texas A&M, up and said to a small batch of interviewers on Friday by the clubhouse, “I wouldn’t think anybody would have cared what I had to say.”

It’s hysterical, and it goes on and on. Bennett began as a child on a par-3 course, he said last year, “in my bathing suit and T-shirt and flip-flops and hitting off dirt and putting on not-very-good greens.” He had one lesson, during seventh grade, and says, “No, I’ll never get a swing coach, no.” As Kortan put it at the 2022 U.S. Amateur, “He’s homemade in every aspect.” As Bennett told reporters at that same event last August in New Jersey, he doesn’t even really know how or why he got very good, so that after two years at Texas A&M “shooting around even par and helping out my team getting a good score up on the board, I don’t know what clicked. I don’t know if it was something with my dad or something with my game, but all of a sudden I just got good out of nowhere. I don’t know how that happened.”

Advertisement

Now he’s teeing off at one of the world’s most glam No. 18s with his name way up the big boards as a spectator or two yells, “Gig ‘Em!”

That’s the customary greeting of the Texas A&M portion of society, heard as Bennett blasted one down the fairway, before he got cheers on the green that deepened all the way to throaty.

Once he made a hard five-footer for a closing par, he walked off to cheers swelling still further, as happens when you’ve played 36 holes with one bogey.

Golf, eternally inexplicable: In late March, Bennett finished tied for 33rd at the Valspar Collegiate Invitational at the Floridian in Palm City, Fla., and, at even par, placed third among Aggies behind Daniel Rodrigues and Vishnu Sadagopan. He loves the college golf life of “dinner with my teammates, eating their filet mignon for free every night, just all of it, traveling to Mexico, Cabo [san Lucas], Hawaii.” He’s that rare one who masters the Masters while saying, “Yeah, in college tournaments, I’m constantly looking at golf stats on my phone,” and who, while at the Masters, says his caddie/coach has been “bugging me” about schoolwork while “I’m not worried about school right now.”

Advertisement

He says he found the Ridgewood Country Club, site of the 2022 U.S. Amateur, harder than this. He says he found it helpful there to know each shot was being televised. He misses his Havemeyer Trophy. It’s in his living room.

He’s also the younger of three brothers who grew up as scrawnier than many fellow humans, then learned to fend with that and then some. “He had a gift of meekness but also a gift of power at the same time,” his mother, Stacy, said in Ryan Lavner’s pre-Masters profile of Bennett for the Golf Channel website. Around him this week have been grandparents, uncles, aunts, a mother, a brother, a sister-in-law, roommates from Texas A&M who aren’t on the golf team, buddies from Madisonville, buddies from College Station, buddies, buddies, buddies. There’s that caddie/coach, a South Dakota-born former New Mexico student who once won the WAC golf title.

“I’m a thousand things to him,” Kortan said. “The dynamic is pretty broad, but for the most part he’s comfortable with me, and I’m comfortable with him.”

Advertisement

He said, “For the most part, it’s him stacking shots.”

And: “He’s earned it.”

And then, Bennett: “He’s like my second father.”

And now: “The hard work’s done,” Bennett said. “I made the cut as an amateur. I kind of made my mark. I played steady golf. Now it’s time for me go to out and enjoy, soak it all in, be able to play the weekend at the Masters. I mean, growing up as a kid, if you would have told me that, I would have said you’re probably crazy. To be honest, I don’t think I’ll be too nervous out there come the weekend.”

If he plays badly, after all, he’ll just “go back to my home school and compete in my home tournament Thursday.”

The Aggie Invitational starts on Monday according to the Texas A&M schedule. You’d hate for a piddling matter like Augusta weather to get in the way of that.

GiftOutline Gift Article