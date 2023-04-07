Undermanned Wizards beat even more undermanned Heat as string plays out

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After games, NBA players occasionally talk about that intangible metric of “want” in determining victory — as in “the other guys just wanted it more.” But Friday’s matchup at Capital One Arena between the undermanned Washington Wizards and the even more undermanned Miami Heat was strangely inverted in delirious game No. 81 of the NBA season.

The question, oddly enough, was, “Who wants this loss more?”

Congratulations to the Miami Heat, which lost, 114-108. Its prize is clinching the desperately sought-after No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference, which means, if the Heat makes it out of the play-in tournament, it will avoid playing Philadelphia (hooray!) in the first round of the playoffs and instead face Boston (hooray?) or Milwaukee (wait, what?).

April 7 clinch scenarios for the Eastern Conference ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/9NDo5gMpAl — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 7, 2023

Miami claimed its reward in large part because it had an injury report six names long that included the three top scorers. It read: Bam Adebayo (quadriceps), Jimmy Butler (hand), Tyler Herro (quadriceps), Nikola Jovic (back), Kevin Love (rib), Kyle Lowry (knee). Forward Max Strus was the poor lonely fellow downgraded from “questionable” to “available” before tip-off, presumably because his thing (hyperextension, right second finger) wasn’t gruesome enough. He mustered a mighty 11 points.

Advertisement

The Wizards (35-46), it seems, did not sit enough people to achieve their late-season goal of protecting their position in the lottery with an injury report merely five names long. Bradley Beal (knee), Deni Avdija (elbow), Kristaps Porzingis (illness), Kyle Kuzma (ankle) and Monte Morris (ankle) all sat.

Washington’s skeleton crew played with pride and a genial looseness behind center Daniel Gafford, the team’s lone starter who hasn’t missed a game in April. Gafford had 22 points and eight rebounds on an impressive 9-for-10 shooting night in 25 minutes. He did not miss a shot before halftime.

“He’s just playing with a level of confidence, a level of freedom,” Wizards Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. “Obviously he knows we’re showing bodies, but I just think he’s dialed in and doing the right thing every possession.”

Advertisement

Guard Corey Kispert was just behind him with 19 points, and point guard Delon Wright had 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Silver Spring native Victor Oladipo, a former All-Met at DeMatha, led a sloppy effort from the Heat (43-38) with 30 points off the bench. Starting center Cody Zeller had 17 points and five rebounds.

Here’s what else to know about the Wizards’ win:

Beal makes donation

The Wizards’ franchise player didn’t need to play against the Heat on Friday to make an impact. Washington announced before tip-off that Beal made a $96,000 donation to DC Central Kitchen’s summer meals project.

Beal’s funds will provide two months’ worth of healthy meals for food-insecure students who usually rely on school-provided lunch. The meals will be distributed at DC Central Kitchen’s food trucks, partner agencies and other community locations.

Cooks career high

Xavier Cooks, who came to Washington recently after winning a championship in Australia’s national league this year, logged 10 points and nine rebounds.

Advertisement

Unseld said he has been reducing Gafford’s minutes of late to get a better look at Cooks.

“He looked more comfortable,” Unseld said. “I thought — it’s unfortunate, he didn’t get the payoff — but he had three or four potential assists. … That’s what we expect from him. To be a secondary facilitator playing off the roll, playing in the dunker.”

Lottery watch

Friday was a costly win for a team trying to improve its odds of securing a top pick in next month’s lottery. Because Indiana lost to Detroit and Orlando lost to Brooklyn, the Wizards went from the sixth-worst to the eighth-worst record in the league.

Washington plays its final game of the season at 1 p.m. Sunday against the Houston Rockets.

GiftOutline Gift Article