The Washington Wizards’ season will end Sunday afternoon just like it has in four of the last five years: without a playoff appearance. And instead of watching the likes of Jay Huff, Quenton Jackson and Jordan Goodwin log about 30 minutes each against the worst team in the West, the Houston Rockets, in that season finale, a better use of our time might be opening up this year’s Wizards and performing an autopsy to find out what went wrong.

The death certificate will read differently for this team than it did during Scott Brooks’s final years or last season, when Wes Unseld Jr. made his debut as a head coach. Some generous pathologists might diagnose that this team shared many of the same fatal flaws as the others — injuries, disrupted rhythm, maybe even the curse of John Wall’s slippery floors. But even if a lack of continuity stemming from injuries played a part, those excuses don’t tell the whole story. Because this was supposed to be a roster strong enough to live beyond early April.

The 2022-23 Wizards’ cause of death: Chronic underachievement.

No matter how things turned out over the past six months, the Wizards believed — and their front office believed — that this group was better. This was supposed to be a talented collection — a supermax guy, a unicorn, a multifaceted player who will be one the top free agents this summer, and the cast surrounding them — that could rank among the top 10 teams in the Eastern Conference.

Such a simple expectation. And if we’re being honest, since 11 of the 13 players who have signed $200 million-plus contracts in the NBA entered the final week of the season with their teams positioned to make the playoffs — Portland’s Damian Lillard and Washington’s Bradley Beal are the outliers — this 2022-23 Wizards roster should have stayed alive at least through the play-in tournament.

So here they go again, taking an early vacation while most of the league prepares for some kind of postseason action. Patience should be running low, and when the Wizards reset this fall, that urgency must be felt. If not, and another sub-mediocre season rots right before our eyes, it’ll be time for something more drastic than an autopsy.

The financial commitment to, and unwarranted trust in, the core three demands it.

While Beal’s early-season absence due to hamstring issues disrupted this team’s rhythm, no, Beal appearing in just 50 games shouldn’t engender sympathy. Not when a pair of 27-year-olds were there to pick up the slack.

Center Kristaps Porzingis completely rewrote his NBA narrative and silenced critics by being healthy and available for the first time in, like, ever, averaging career highs with 23.2 points per game on 49.8 percent shooting. Among centers, Porzingis ranks third in ESPN’s Player Efficiency Rating behind the leading MVP candidates, Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid.

Please read the above sentence again. Screenshot it. Cut it out and stick it on your refrigerator. Nice things like this — a player in Washington keeping company among the best in the league — don’t happen every year for Wizards fans.

Also, forward Kyle Kuzma’s scoring average ticked up another four points, for a career high of 21.2 points per game. With his ability to rebound and stretch the floor (he shoots a touch over 40 percent from either corner beyond the arc), Kuzma should be in demand this summer as an unrestricted free agent. Porzingis will be, too, if he decides to opt out of his contract that would pay him $36 million next year.

Though the trio appeared in 35 games together, with the team going 16-19, that record hasn’t dissuaded the Wizards’ decision-makers from practicing patience and holding on to the belief that this core deserves to remain intact. Though their record reflects a patient in poor health, to the Wizards, the group showed enough vital signs to remain hopeful. Like the final game before the all-star break: Despite Porzingis’s off night, an engaged Beal carried the offense, a clutch-time Kuzma three secured the win and the Wizards overcame a 20-point deficit in Minneapolis.

Now, outside of the core three, the rest of the roster did have some holes. Monte Morris doesn’t invoke fear as a starting point guard, Deni Avdija stepped into the role abdicated by Rui Hachimura but showed inconsistency as a 22-year-old, while second-year player Corey Kispert made a leap as the team’s best knockdown three-point shooter. However, a collection of players that included offseason acquisitions Delon Wright and Will Barton (no longer with the team) looked markedly better on paper than in previous years.

Still, no playoffs. Not that I’m crying about it. Quite the contrary. I stand up and applaud the hastily enacted stealth tank that the Wizards embraced near the end of the season.

Kuzma hasn’t played since March 18. Beal’s been out since the 21st, Porzingis sidelined since last Tuesday. Oh no! The Wizards’ best players felled by debilitating injuries and non-covid illnesses? Sure, Jan. Let’s just promise to keep this between you and me, while reassuring the “we will never, ever tank” crowd — which includes the owner — that it’s way better to see rookie Johnny Davis get some run at last.

The Wizards finishing with one of the worst records in the league assures them another lottery pick. Good. And an ever-so-slight chance of winning the lottery and selecting a generational talent in Victor Wembanyama. Hallelujah.

Those chances could’ve been better had the Wizards made the tough decision and picked a lane earlier in the season. But kudos to them for finally aiming for that No. 1 spot.

All of this leads us to the offseason. Either it will be a summer of unbridled joy, with the Wizards picking high in one of the deepest drafts in years, or three long months of crippling humidity and despair as Washington gets stuck late in the lottery, again, and falls in love with a guy not ready for prime time, again.

After the draft, there will be free agency — and the Wizards must re-sign their own free agents. Because no matter what anyone thinks about 16 wins and 19 losses, it could be years before Washington attracts players of the caliber of Porzingis or Kuzma again. Then, rounding it all out, the Wizards should have one more major opportunity to enhance the roster with the 2024 trade deadline next February.

After this weekend, a doomsday clock should start: a countdown to the reasonable expectation of Washington having a life expectancy past April and grabbing a sixth seed or higher. Because if the Wizards can bring back both Kuzma and Porzingis, add a capable draft pick, upgrade at the point and maybe mix in a few more players who want to defend, the next roster should be better than this one.

Near the end of that countdown, the three core players should have played together long enough without the excuse of disrupted continuity, and Unseld should have grown past any first-time coach mistakes. The playoffs — a birthright for a robust franchise — should be in sight. But then again, these are the Wizards. All of this could happen and they still might enter the 2023-24 season dead on arrival.

