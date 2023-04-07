US sets record for fastest goal, beats Switzerland 9-1

Abbey Murphy set the record for the fastest goal ever at the tournament, scoring seven seconds in. She added two assists, while Cayla Barnes also had a goal and two helpers.

BRAMPTON, Ontario — Caroline Harvey scored twice, Abby Roque had a goal and three assists, and the United States thumped Switzerland 9-1 on Friday at the world women’s hockey championship.

The Americans are looking to avenge their silver-medal finishes at the last two worlds, having lost to Canada in both finals. They opened the tournament with a 7-1 win over Japan and will next face Czechia, the country most commonly known as the Czech Republic, on Sunday.