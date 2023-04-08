D.C. United is stifled again in Lewis O’Brien’s debut, a 2-0 home loss

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A week earlier, D.C. United ended up with a draw and a bone to pick with the referee in forward Taxi Fountas’s first start of the season. In a 2-0 loss to the Columbus Crew on Saturday night at Audi Field, United noted the arrival of another lineup reinforcement — and rued another tight call.

Lewis O’Brien, a midfielder on loan from English Premier League team Nottingham Forest, started for D.C. after getting his visa approved earlier in the week. But the presence of O’Brien alongside highly paid attackers Mateusz Klich, Christian Benteke and Fountas wasn’t enough as Lucas Zelarayán converted a first-half penalty kick — adamantly disputed by United (1-4-2) — and Christian Ramirez doubled the lead right after halftime.

The defeat extended United’s winless stretch to six games, with its lone victory coming via a last-gasp comeback against Toronto in February’s season opener. Last weekend, D.C. failed to snap that skid when it settled for a 0-0 draw at Chicago that left Coach Wayne Rooney fuming after a challenge on Fountas didn’t result in a penalty kick.

United nearly struck in the 11th minute against the Crew. Goalkeeper Patrick Schulte failed to collect Klich’s service from the left flank and Fountas pounced on the loose ball before slotting a shot toward the gaping net. But Columbus wing back Will Sands tracked back to make a goal-line intervention.

The momentum swung shortly before halftime. Crew attacker Alexandru Matan tumbled to the turf after a glancing challenge from Russell Canouse, and United launched a full-field counterattack that ended with Schulte lunging to parry Fountas’s off-balance shot as it trickled toward the net.

But referee Rosendo Mendoza was summoned by the video assistant referee to review the challenge at the other end, and after a lengthy stoppage, he ruled that Canouse clipped Matan’s heel. Zelarayán deposited his penalty kick to goalkeeper Tyler Miller’s left as jeers — and a bottle from the stands that appeared to hit the scorer — showered Audi Field.

It was Zelarayán’s third goal against United this season; he struck twice in the Crew’s 2-0 win March 4 in Columbus.

Columbus got its insurance tally two minutes into the second half. Mohamed Farsi evaded United left back Jacob Greene and rifled in a cross that Ramirez redirected past Miller.

Both teams got good looks as the game opened up in the second half, and O’Brien nearly marked his debut with a goal in the 69th minute when his floating effort rang the crossbar. But the Crew (4-2-1) hung on for its third straight win and left D.C. with one goal in its past three games.

Here’s what else to know about United’s loss:

O’Brien debuts

O’Brien, a 24-year-old Englishman, went 90 minutes in his MLS debut. He nearly got an assist late when he darted past a defender on the end line and picked out Benteke, who launched his one-time shot well over the bar.

The central midfielder had been in roster limbo after a January loan to Blackburn Rovers fell through and Forest, in anticipation of moving him, did not register him on its 25-player squad for the rest of the reason. His loan with United runs until mid-July, with an option for a permanent move.

Palsson, Klich shift positions

United made three changes from the lineup that drew at Chicago: O’Brien, Canouse and Pedro Santos came into the midfield; Ruan and Yamil Asad dropped to the bench; and Chris Durkin was sidelined with a foot laceration.

Defender-midfielder Victor Palsson shifted to right back, making that the third position the Icelandic veteran has played in four starts for United this season after previously appearing at center back and defensive midfield. Klich moved to the left flank after starting United’s first six matches in central midfield.

