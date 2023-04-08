Dylan Strome keeps it going, but the Capitals’ skid won’t stop, either

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As the Washington Capitals sift through the wreckage of their season, which continued to pile up Saturday night in a 4-2 loss to the Florida Panthers at Capital One Arena, one of the few keepsakes they’ll want to hold on to is the play of Dylan Strome. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The 26-year-old center arguably has been the team’s most productive player since signing a five-year, $25 million contract extension in February. Even playing without captain Alex Ovechkin because of injury Saturday, he continued to push toward a career year.

Strome carved through Florida’s defense in the second period to score his 21st goal and record his 24th point in the past 19 games, a team high that further made the case that Strome could be the first-line center next season.

It was one of the only bright spots in a game that wasn’t decided until the final minute — Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk beat Capitals goalie Charlie Lindgren for the game-winner with 60 seconds left, and the Panthers added an empty-netter by Sam Reinhart to extend Washington’s winless streak to six (0-5-1).

Advertisement

Entering Saturday, Washington had lost all six of the games it played this season without Ovechkin, who is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, but each of those contests was crucial to the team’s playoff chase. Playing with just 17 skaters again, the Capitals were merely trying to play spoiler Saturday night against the Panthers, who arrived just one point off the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Florida had two deflection goals wiped out by high-stick violations, then went down 1-0 when Strome scored at 8:51 of the second. Washington center Nic Dowd was caught off guard during an ensuing faceoff — the linesman dropped the puck before Dowd was ready — and Florida’s Carter Verhaeghe scored off the set piece at 10:56 as Dowd stumbled to the ice and screamed at the officials.

The Capitals had been outscored 16-5 in their previous three losses and had been called out for poor effort by Coach Peter Laviolette, and they at least offered some pushback Saturday. After the Panthers took a 2-1 lead on a power-play goal by Aaron Ekblad at 13:47 of the second, Tom Wilson tied it by chipping a feed past Florida goalie Alex Lyon at 16:05.

Advertisement

Washington has three games remaining.

Here’s what else to know about the Capitals’ loss:

Veterans remain out

Beyond Ovechkin, three veterans were out of the lineup: T.J. Oshie (upper body), Trevor van Riemsdyk (upper body) and Anthony Mantha (lower body). When asked if he would consider shutting down players for the final few games of the season, Laviolette said “there’s conversations going on in regard to players.”

“We’re not going to scratch healthy players,” he added. “We’re going to finish the season with the players that are healthy and available. I think those conversations come up when a player isn’t healthy. We’re trying to work our way through it.”

Malenstyn recalled

With their roster depleted, the Capitals recalled forward Beck Malenstyn from their American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pa.

Advertisement

Malenstyn, who had a goal and an assist in five games early this season with the Capitals before suffering a broken finger, skated on the fourth line Saturday. This final stretch could serve as a springboard for him as he eyes a full-time spot with Washington next season.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to leave a lasting impression at the end of the season,” he said. “I have to make the most of every opportunity that I get out there.”

Gibson signs

The Capitals signed goaltender Mitchell Gibson to a one-year, entry-level contact for next season. The deal has an average annual value of $867,500; he is expected to sign an amateur tryout contract with Hershey for the rest of this season.

A fourth-round draft pick of the Capitals in 2018, Gibson finished his junior season at Harvard last month. He signed a tryout agreement with the team to serve as Darcy Kuemper’s backup in a 5-2 loss to the New York Rangers on April 2.

GiftOutline Gift Article