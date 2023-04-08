Mallory Swanson suffers knee injury in USWNT’s win over Ireland

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

AUSTIN — Mallory Swanson, a dynamic attacker on the U.S. women’s national soccer team, appeared to suffer a serious knee injury Saturday during a friendly against Ireland, a potentially massive setback for the top-ranked Americans three months before the World Cup. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Swanson, who scored seven goals in the first five U.S. matches this year, was hurt in the 40th minute on a challenge by Ireland’s Aoife Mannion near midfield. The 24-year-old winger howled in pain as teammate Rose Lavelle comforted her. Other teammates came to her aid and, as U.S. staff raced onto the field, several players waved to the medical cart.

Swanson’s left leg was immobilized, and she was placed on a stretcher before being loaded onto the cart. She waved to the crowd and used her hands to make a heart symbol before being taken to a hospital. The U.S. Soccer Federation confirmed she suffered a knee injury but did not immediately offer any details.

Swanson’s leg injury occurred 16 minutes after she was hurt pursuing a pass in the penalty area. Nudged off-balance by Mannion, Swanson collided with goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan and injured her head. She returned to the match after being treated on the field and the sideline.

The Americans went on to win their seventh straight game by prevailing, 2-0, on goals from Emily Fox and Lindsey Horan. They improved to 14-0-0 vs Ireland.

Swanson entered the day having scored in six consecutive matches and, on a front line also featuring Alex Morgan and Sophia Smith, was a key figure as the top-ranked United States seeks to become the first men’s or women’s team to win three straight world titles.

Saturday’s match was the third-to-last test before the World Cup, set for July 20 to Aug. 20 in Australia and New Zealand. The Americans will play Ireland again Tuesday in St. Louis as well as a July 9 send-off game at a West Coast venue against an opponent to be announced.

Swanson (nee Pugh) was enjoying a career renaissance. After turning pro at 19, she fell short of expectations early in her NWSL career and didn’t make a major impact on the national team. She was left off the Olympic squad for the Tokyo Games in 2021.

Last year, though, she starred with the NWSL’s Chicago Red Stars (14 goals in 18 appearances) and the national team (seven goals and seven assists in 15 matches).

This is a developing story and will be updated.

