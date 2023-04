The Masters live updates Rain remains as the weekend arrives

As Saturday arrives, the Masters faces an unpleasant weekend forecast: Temperatures in the 40s and rain for much of the day, possibly heavy at times. Play was suspended twice Friday amid high winds that blew over several trees, and 39 players were unable to complete their second round. Leader Brooks Koepka is in the clubhouse at 12 under par , but Jon Rahm — alone in second place, three shots behind — started Saturday with nine holes still to play. Augusta National Golf Club officials will be keen to avoid the first Monday finish since 1983.