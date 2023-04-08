CJ Abrams turns into triple threat in breakout game against the Rockies

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DENVER — When CJ Abrams watched his hit in the third inning of Friday night’s win over the Colorado Rockies sail toward the right-center field gap, he saw the amount of green grass at spacious Coors Field and knew he had a chance to leg out a triple. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Abrams easily beat the relay throw, knocking in a pair of runs on what would be his first triple of the night. In his next at-bat, he ripped a cutter down the right-field line and eased into third without a throw when the Rockies’ Kris Bryant couldn’t corral the ball cleanly off the wall.

“No doubt,” outfielder Alex Call said about Abrams legging out the triples. “Especially here. I’m thinking maybe four, actually. Fun to watch him play. It was great to see him swing the bat tonight and run around the bases.”

Abrams’s two three-base hits matched a Nationals record for most in a game, achieved most recently Ben Revere back in 2016. The 22-year-old shortstop finished with three hits on the night, part of a 19-hit offensive outburst for the Nationals. All nine starters had one hit and seven finished with at least two.

“I think I’ve been hitting better pitches,” Abrams said. “Swing has been pretty good, more direct. We’re all swinging it pretty well. 19 hits? I like that.”

Abrams was ahead in the count 3-0 on José Ureña when he hit a low fastball for the first triple. The pitch was likely ball four, but his swing path allowed him to send the ball into the gap despite it being outside of the zone.

A look at where opposing pitchers have been pitching to CJ Abrams through the first week: pic.twitter.com/wnI1NFURMz — Andrew Golden (@andrewcgolden) April 8, 2023

On the second triple, Abrams showed off some of the adjustments he’s made against lefties of late. Facing Ty Blach, Abrams let an outside cutter travel deeper into the zone and stayed back long enough to get his bat on the ball.

Abrams has been seeing a majority of pitches down and away against all the lefties Washington has faced thus far. At first, he was pulling his swing out of the zone too soon and not getting to those pitches, instead trying to cheat inside. But he showed a more disciplined side on Friday night.

Abrams’s first hit of the season came in a similar fashion, but with a different end result. Tampa Bay Rays lefty Josh Fleming’s first eight pitches were a combination of sinkers and curveballs off the plate. Abrams laid off some out of the zone and pulled others foul, working his way to a full count. On the ninth pitch of the at-bat, Abrams lined an outside sinker down the third base line.

For Abrams, that at-bat, as well as Friday’s performance, are all strong indicators that he’s starting to find his rhythm after an 0 for 10 start to the season. Abrams now has multi-hit games in three of his last four starts and is 7 for 15 over that stretch. The exit velocities on his three hits Friday were 103.7, 107.0 and 101.4.

“Once again, he’s a kid that we got in the trade and we worked diligently last year to change some things with him,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “He’s taking off right now and he’s swinging the bat well.”

Abrams only had 46 major league games under his belt when Washington acquired him from the San Diego Padres last season as one of six players in the Juan Soto trade. Abrams only made the majors with the Padres because Fernando Tatis Jr. was injured, and split time in the lineup with Ha-Seong Kim. When the Nationals acquired Abrams, they saw his raw potential while being plenty aware of his youth. He hit 8 for 50 (.160) after being called up in August.

Abrams said that last season he would lean over the plate, which led to him getting jammed on inside pitches. But with adjustments in the cage, his batting average jumped to .304 (28 for 92) in September. He was hitting groundballs 52.5 percent of the time.

This offseason, he focused on a more upright stance to give him a better path to the baseball and to be more in line with the pitcher.Though a small sample size, Abrams is hitting line drives on 31.3 percent of his swings this year (18.5 percent in 2022) while cutting his groundball percentage to 25.

Abrams still has plenty of room to improve, with just 327 big league plate appearances under his belt. His chase percentage this year is 51.3 percent — Martinez said ideally he wants his young hitters under 30. But Friday’s game was a steppingstone for both the Nationals and Abrams.

“It means a lot for the young guys. They want to be able to feel confidence,” said third baseman Jeimer Candelario, who homered Friday night. “We want to win and have a good vibe. That’s what we want right now. CJ is swinging the bat the right way. All the guys: quality at-bats after quality at-bats. That’s what we want. And that’s what we’ll carry into tomorrow, too.

“That was awesome for (Abrams) today. He was the MVP of the game.”

