Live updates Nationals, looking to keep momentum rolling, face the Rockies

The Washington Nationals return to face the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Saturday night for the third game of a four-game series in Denver. The Nationals (2-6) are coming off a 10-5 victory over the Rockies (3-5) that snapped a four-game skid. It was a big night for Washington’s offense, which has been stagnant early in the season. Shortstop CJ Abrams had three hits Friday, including two triples. Follow along for live updates.
First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. Eastern. Tonight’s game can be found on MASN2, and on the radio at 106.7 The Fan. Trevor Williams gets the start for Washington, while the Rockies turn to Austin Gomber.
Williams, who is making his second start of the season, signed a two-year deal with Washington in December. The 30-year-old wasn’t exactly knocked around in his Nationals debut, but he did yield a pair of homers in a loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Nationals face the Rockies again Sunday afternoon before heading to Southern California for a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels. They aren’t back at Nationals Park until this coming Friday.
