Live updates Nationals, looking to keep momentum rolling, face the Rockies

The Washington Nationals return to face the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Saturday night for the third game of a four-game series in Denver. The Nationals (2-6) are coming off a 10-5 victory over the Rockies (3-5) that snapped a four-game skid. It was a big night for Washington’s offense, which has been stagnant early in the season. Shortstop CJ Abrams had three hits Friday, including two triples. Follow along for live updates.