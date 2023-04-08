Sidwell boys and girls basketball close out season with national titles

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The State Champions Invitational was designed upon its founding last year to showcase some of the best boys’ and girls’ high school basketball teams from across the country. But on Saturday afternoon inside a maroon-packed McDonough Arena at Georgetown University, the event became a raucous coronation of the Sidwell Friends basketball program.

Both the boys’ team and the girls’ team won their brackets Saturday, bringing the Quakers two more titles and putting an exclamation point on a remarkable two-year stretch from the small private school in Northwest Washington.

The girls defeated Utah’s Lone Peak, 50-46, while the boys beat Georgia’s Wheeler High, 57-54.

Over the past two years, coach Tamika Dudley’s girls team went 60-3 and captured nine separate conference, tournament or postseason trophies — including in this same event last season. Coach Eric Singletary and his boys have kept a similar pace with a 57-5 record and six total titles in that span.

“This is an unbelievable day for Sidwell Friends,” said Singletary, a 1993 graduate of the school. “Makes me think back to my days as a student even. All those years working, and now we can both be called somebody’s national champion.”

For the girls, Saturday’s result was a testament to the program’s talent and depth. The Quakers entered this tournament without two of their brightest stars: Duke commit Jadyn Donovan, fresh off winning All-Met Player of the Year, and junior point guard Leah Harmon were selected to participate in USA Basketball’s Nike Hoop Summit the same weekend.

But if the Quakers (30-3) were not at full strength Saturday, that was news to Lone Peak (24-4), which struggled to keep Sidwell within single-digits early. The Quakers, who beat this same Knights team by 10 at the Nike Tournament of Champions in December, led by 14 at halftime.

The third quarter was disastrous for Sidwell, though, as it mustered just two points and Lone Peak cut the lead down to three. It gave the Quakers a rare treat to close out the season: a tight, tense fourth quarter test.

“This is a team that likes to meet adversity head on,” Dudley said. “Down two players in a close game — whatever cards we’re dealt — we’re going to just dive in and hope for the best.”

Dudley’s daughter Kendall led the way with 21 points. She got a group effort of support, including seven points and three assists from freshman point guard Ava Yoon and nine points and eight rebounds from freshman forward Jordyn Jackson.

It was a weekend to remember for the younger Dudley, who announced her college decision on live television after Saturday’s semifinal. The No. 13 prospect in the Class of 2024, she will be joining former Sidwell teammate Kiki Rice at UCLA.

“Los Angeles is my favorite place to be,” Kendall said. “The coaching staff has been so great and I know they’re going to work hard with me. And lastly I know Kiki, and she’s a winner. Put all those things together and it made a lot of sense.”

In the boys’ final, the Quakers overcame a distinct size disadvantage and forced Wheeler (27-7) into the kind of gritty, low-scoring basketball game they like to play. After leading for much of the first half, Sidwell watched the Wildcats make their move in the third and trailed by seven points heading into the fourth.

All year, the defense-first Quakers have valued single-digit quarters more than anything, their ultimate goal being to hold an opponent to single-digit points in an eight-minute span. On Saturday, they came up with one again, outscoring the Wildcats 17-7 in the fourth to earn the title.

Junior forward Caleb Williams led the way with 24 points and earned tournament MVP honors. Senior point guard Cam Gillus finished with 15 points and seven assists.

“What you witnessed in that fourth quarter was as pure an example of Sidwell basketball as you can find,” Singletary said. “We told them that it was going to take something like that. So to be able to manifest that — to say it and then get it done — that takes years of hard work.”

