Ljungblom leads Sweden past Hungary in women's world hockey

Linnea Andersson and Hilda Svensson had the other goals for Sweden (1-1), which opened the tournament with a 6-2 loss to Germany in Group B play.

Sweden took control of the game by outscoring Hungary 4-2 in the first period. After Ljungblom registered the first two goals of the game, Seregely and Dabasi pulled Hungary even before Ljungblom and Andersson countered to give the Swedes their two-goal margin.