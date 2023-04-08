59-1 long shot Lord Miles wins 3-wide end in Wood Memorial

NEW YORK — Lord Miles, a 59-1 long shot, held off favorite Hit Show by a nose with Dreamlike next in a thrilling three-wide finish to win the $750,000 Wood Memorial on Saturday at Aqueduct, earning 100 points toward the Kentucky Derby.
Lord Miles nudged in front over the final 1/16th mile and held off Hit Show and Dreamlike for his first career graded stakes victory and first in four starts this year. He was coming off a fifth-place run in last month’s Tampa Bay Derby.
With Paco Lopez aboard, Lord Miles covered 1 1/8 mile in 1:51.17 and paid $120.50, $25.60 and $13.20. He earned 100 points for second career win. Hit Show returned $3.50 and $2.70 for second, while Dreamlike paid $4.60 for show.