Jon Rahm sails above the fray to claim a much-deserved first Masters title

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A career in ferocious blossom, that of 28-year-old Jon Rahm, annexed another burst of beauty Sunday, when the latest Spaniard to master the Masters passed Brooks Koepka, spent the late afternoon above the fray, refrained from even hinting at faltering while it mattered and won the 87th Masters by four shots.

It brought his second major title to stand alongside his 2021 U.S. Open at another revered course, Torrey Pines next to San Diego. It brought a sixth Masters title for four Spanish golfers since 1980. It happened to an ardent student of golf history on the birthday of the first and best of those four, the late Seve Ballesteros. It threw yet more light upon the north coast of Spain, where Rahm grew up 40 miles east of the hometown of Ballesteros, who won two Masters in the 1980s, and 59 miles west of the hometown of José María Olazábal, who won two Masters in the 1990s. And it prevented a first major winner from Saudi-backed LIV Golf, the 54-hole, no-cut bastion of entitlement, seeing as how LIV’s Phil Mickelson and Patrick Reed had bubbled up from below — the former with a stunning, closing 65 and the latter with a strong, closing 68.

It cemented Rahm as the man of the golf season so far, with a fourth title already by springtime, wrung from a closing 69 with only one bogey, a four-round score of 12-under-par 276 and stability above Koepka and fellow runner-up Mickelson, of all people. When Rahm solved a spot of trouble on No. 18 with a luscious chip over a harrowing bunker to four feet, he beamed as he walked, briefly arm-in-arm with caddie Adam Hayes. When he putted that out, he raised his arms and pumped his hands, smiled a gigantic smile and hugged Olazábal off the back of the green. He had finished streets ahead of everyone, including Mickelson and Jordan Spieth, who played together in a case of contagious momentum with nine birdies for the latter and eight for the former. Mickelson ended at 8 under with Koepka and Spieth at 7 under with Reed and Russell Henley.

As the Masters weather went from a day somebody might dread (Saturday) to a day somebody might paint (Sunday), Rahm went from two shots behind Koepka after the completion of the third round Sunday morning in the cloudy cold to two shots ahead by the turn of the fourth round Sunday afternoon in the easy sunshine to four shots ahead by the time he birdied Nos. 13 and 14 with aplomb aplenty. His bold drive on the par-5 No. 13 went 307 yards and around the bend so as to wave an early hello to the hole — the birdie putt went but five feet after a dreamy chip — and his second shot on the par-4 No. 14 took up shop four feet from the hole after starting at 135 yards. He also made a bushel of textbook pars to go with his birdies (on Nos. 3, 8, 13 and 14) and his one bogey (on No. 9 after the kind of downhill, six-foot par putt that ought to come with an airsickness bag).

That meant that while he won that U.S. Open by sneaking in from a tie for sixth at the outset of the final round to explosive closing birdie putts of 25 and 18 feet, he won this Masters by showing strong stomach where other stomachs have quaked: as front-runners, on the back nine, on Sunday. Thereby did the golfer who came to Arizona State as a greenhorn from afar and reached No. 1 by 26 lavish further promise upon his promising future.

Koepka, whose big guts used to shine on Sundays, tapered off to a closing 75, deepening a pattern of Sunday shortcomings this decade that includes the 2020 PGA Championship in San Francisco and the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, S.C. Having opened with a 65 and a 67, having reached 13 under, having sailed with a four-shot lead during the third round and having told of regenerated confidence from a regenerated knee, Koepka faltered utterly in the fourth round. He bogeyed the par-3 No. 4 from a bunker on the right just shy of the green, the par-3 No. 6 when a chip behind the green hurried past the cup to a daunting 22 feet away, the par-4 No. 9 when another chip rushed eight feet by, the par-3 No. 12 when a chip from behind the green almost groaned as it stayed behind the green and the par-4 No. 14 when his par try from six feet lipped the left edge.

He birdied Nos. 13, 15, and 16, but those successes merely dressed the windows by the time they happened, and the leader board volatility tended to come from below as Sunday flirted with the haywire.

For a good long time as Augusta National struggled to complete suspended rounds because of the rudeness of the weather — rainy, cold — it did look like a duel between Koepka and Rahm. But in the fourth round, a horde charged up the board. At one point, the top five bunched three shots or fewer from Rahm’s lead featured three players from LIV: Koepka, Mickelson and Reed. It also left a strange mix: leaders who had finished in pairings long before the end and leaders who still had much of the back nine to play.

The most juice flowed from the Mickelson-Spieth pairing. It yielded 17 birdies, with nine by Spieth.

Spieth, the 2015 Masters champion at 21, said, “I was trying to honestly just match Phil shot for shot coming in.” He stalled at that when his drive on No. 18 wandered into far too much nature on the left, wreaking bogey. Mickelson just kept on birdieing, closing with an eighth on the round and a fifth on the back nine, an extremely hard parlay of Nos. 12, 13, 15, 17 and 18.

“This doesn’t feel like a fluke,” the 52-year-old said, even as it will be hard to tell as he returns to little-viewed LIV Golf. “I stayed present and didn’t make loose swings or those bad swings at an inopportune time. I stayed very present and calm throughout, then executed and had a blast. Like, this is so much fun.”

Then a great champion kept it from becoming too much fun.

