USWNT star Mallory Swanson diagnosed with torn left patella tendon

AUSTIN — U.S. soccer star Mallory Swanson suffered a torn patella tendon in her left knee near the end of the first half of Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Ireland, an injury that typically requires at least six months of rehabilitation. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight She has returned to Chicago for further evaluation, per the United States Soccer Federation, which announced the news of her diagnosis Sunday.

The USSF did not come out and announce she would miss this summer’s World Cup, but with the opener in three-plus months, she is a near certainty to remain sidelined.

Swanson’s spot on the training camp roster will be taken by forward Alyssa Thompson in time for Tuesday’s friendly in St. Louis, also to be played against Ireland.

Thompson, 18, was the first overall pick in this year’s NWSL draft by Angel City FC. She has two caps, both coming last October when she received her first call-up.

Swanson was hurt in the 40th minute Saturday in one of the last tuneups before the World Cup. The incident occurred on a challenge by Ireland’s Aoife Mannion near midfield.

The severity was evident right away as players comforted the distraught Swanson. She was removed on a cart and taken to the hospital.

Though the U.S. program’s roster depth is unmatched, Swanson’s absence is a severe blow. She was in the best form of her career, scoring in six consecutive matches before Saturday and leading the team with seven goals this year. She also had seven goals and seven assists in international play last year, and enjoyed a sensational season with the NWSL’s Chicago Red Stars.

Swanson was primed for a productive World Cup after serving as a sub at the 2019 tournament in France and failing to make the 2021 Olympic squad. She and Sophia Smith, 22, are among the finest wingers in the world.

In Swanson’s absence, Coach Vlatko Andonovski will turn to his youngest player, 20-year-old Trinity Rodman, or his oldest attacker, 37-year-old Megan Rapinoe, who wasn’t available for this camp because of a calf injury. Thompson and Lynn Williams are also in the mix.

Tuesday’s game in St. Louis is the last match before Andonovski names his 23-woman World Cup squad in June. The team will play a send-off match July 9 before traveling to Auckland, New Zealand, ahead of the July 22 group opener against Vietnam.

The Americans are seeking to become the first men’s or women’s team to win three consecutive World Cups.

Swanson’s injury comes as another young standout attacker, Catarina Macario, is in a race against time to play in the World Cup after tearing an ACL last May. Because she has yet to resume her club career at French power Olympique Lyonnais, Macario wasn’t invited to this U.S. camp.

Serious U.S. injuries before a major tournament aren’t unprecedented. Weeks before the 2008 Beijing Olympics, superstar Abby Wambach broke her left leg in a friendly against Brazil. Nonetheless, the Americans won the gold medal.

