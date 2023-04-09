Nationals’ bullpen can’t dance out of danger this time

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DENVER — The Washington Nationals entered the bottom of the sixth inning Sunday with a three-run lead and still needed starter Chad Kuhl to get as many outs as possible before Dave Martinez turned to his undermanned bullpen. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But Kuhl allowed a four-pitch walk and a double, so the manager turned to Erasmo Ramírez, one of his most reliable bullpen arms last year. On this day at Coors Field, the 32-year-old faced six batters and allowed three hits, including an RBI single by Charlie Blackmon that knotted the score. After Ramírez hit Kris Bryant with a pitch to load the bases, Martinez turned to Hobie Harris, who walked in the go-ahead run as the Rockies grabbed a 7-6 victory that meant a split of the four-game series.

“We talked about this all week here — you just got to score as many runs as possible,” Martinez said. “Anything could happen. Look, we battled. Just a tough day.”

This one didn’t have to turn out the way it did, but Martinez didn’t have many options in the bullpen after what transpired the night before. Martinez used five relievers — Hunter Harvey, Mason Thompson, Kyle Finnegan, Anthony Banda and Carl Edwards Jr. — in a skin-of-their-teeth 7-6 win Saturday. Banda faced three hitters, allowed a two-run homer and didn’t record an out. He and Edwards combined to allow four runs in the ninth inning before the latter recorded the final out.

Edwards, Finnegan and Harvey were unavailable Sunday. Only Ramírez and rookies Thaddeus Ward and Harris had rested the night before. Martinez remains hesitant about using relievers on back-to-back days this early in the season and said the state of his bullpen was factored into his decision to leave Kuhl in the game to open the sixth.

Before all that, Kuhl — who had a 5.72 ERA in 27 starts with the Rockies last season — was a bit erratic. He had multiple opportunities to keep the Rockies (4-6) at bay but didn’t take advantage.

Kuhl had a 2-1 lead in the fourth, then allowed a 443-foot solo homer to Elias Díaz, his catcher a year ago. The Nationals (3-7) grabbed a 3-2 advantage in the fifth, then Kuhl gave it right back when he allowed a solo homer to Jurickson Profar.

Kuhl threw just 47 of 90 pitches for strikes and struggled to get a good feel for any of his pitches, although his slider did generate some swings and misses. But the homer to Díaz came on that pitch.

“I’ve thrown [the slider] a ton in this ballpark — obviously all of last year,” Kuhl said. “Had a ton of confidence, whether it’s [at] altitude or not. Felt like I was getting it to a good spot; it was just two that kind of backed up and they hit them.”

Ramírez often pitched multiple innings last season. But with Ward and Thompson filling that role this year, Martinez said he would turn to Ramírez in higher-leverage situations.

But he couldn’t stop the bleeding Sunday. Ramírez missed his location numerous times and left the ball over the plate. Over two appearances in Colorado this series, he managed three outs but allowed six hits and five runs. After walking in the go-ahead run, Harris settled in and retired seven of the final eight batters he faced. But after the bullpen barely escaped a late-inning collapse Saturday, the Nationals couldn’t do it again Sunday.

“As a reliever, you just have to execute better, give the chance to your defense to make the plays,” Ramírez said. “Today, it just didn’t happen. I did my best to keep the ball inside the ballpark. I did it, but they found just the right spots.”

Here’s what else to know about the Nationals’ loss:

At the plate

The Nationals got on the board in the second inning with a two-out RBI single by Victor Robles. He is hitting .387 (12 for 31) over the first 10 games.

The rest of the Nationals’ runs were scored via a balk in the second, on Dominic Smith’s fielder’s choice in the fifth and on two bases-loaded walks and a wild pitch by familiar face Brad Hand in the sixth.

García update

The hope is that second baseman Luis García, who has missed the past two games with right hamstring tightness, will play when the Nationals visit the Los Angeles Angels on Monday to open a three-game series. García did agility drills Sunday for the second straight day; he was injured running out a grounder in Friday’s win.

The Nationals had a scare in the first inning when Ildemaro Vargas, filling in for García, dived for a Blackmon groundball but couldn’t throw him out. Vargas came up grabbing his left shoulder and was attended to by Martinez and trainer Paul Lessard. He stayed in the game and finished 0 for 3 with a walk and two runs.

Up next

The Nationals have Patrick Corbin, Josiah Gray and MacKenzie Gore lined up to pitch against the Angels. Washington is set to see Shohei Ohtani on the mound for the first time Tuesday when he opposes Gray.

