Odell Beckham Jr. and the Ravens agree to a one-year contract

The Baltimore Ravens bolstered their offense around quarterback Lamar Jackson — if he remains with the franchise — by agreeing to a one-year contract with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The Ravens confirmed the agreement Sunday after Beckham indicated on social media that he was headed to Baltimore. The deal is worth $15 million and includes an additional $3 million in incentives, according to multiple reports. Beckham’s representative did not respond to a request for comment on the financial terms.

Beckham, 30, missed all of last season after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee during the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals to conclude the 2021 season.

The Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and New York Giants were among the teams linked to Beckham during the 2022 season. The New York Jets were among the teams believed to be in pursuit of Beckham this offseason, in conjunction with their pending trade for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Beckham reportedly was scheduled to visit the Jets on Monday, but the Ravens kept that visit from occurring by striking a deal Sunday.

It’s unclear what the addition of Beckham might signal about Jackson’s status with Baltimore. The Ravens used their nonexclusive franchise tag on the 2019 NFL MVP after Jackson played last season on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal. Jackson is free to negotiate with other teams and can sign an offer sheet with another franchise if he chooses. The Ravens could retain Jackson by matching such an offer sheet or could allow him to leave and would receive two first-round draft picks as compensation from Jackson’s new team.

Jackson announced last month that he is seeking to be traded, sharing that information publicly just as Ravens Coach John Harbaugh was beginning to speak to reporters at the annual league meeting in Phoenix.

If Jackson stays in Baltimore, Beckham’s presence could give him the sort of star power at wideout that the Ravens mostly have lacked during Jackson’s tenure.

Beckham is a three-time Pro Bowl selection over eight seasons with the Giants, Browns and Rams. He has had five 1,000-yard receiving seasons and once was the league’s most dynamic wideout. His reputation and productivity suffered during his time in Cleveland. But Beckham’s brief stint with the Rams was a major success. He was a key contributor during their run to a Super Bowl title, drawing praise not only as a productive pass-catcher but also as a teammate.

