Rudy Gobert takes in-game swing at teammate, is sent home by Timberwolves

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Minnesota Timberwolves ended an up-and-down regular season with a tumultuous afternoon. During a game at home Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans that had significant postseason implications, Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert was removed from the contest after taking a swing at teammate Kyle Anderson. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Following the incident, which took place during a second-quarter timeout, the Timberwolves announced at halftime that Gobert would not return. The team’s president of basketball operations, Tim Connelly, then said after the game that the 10th-year center had been sent home.

Anderson stayed in the game. At the outset of the unhappy scene, cameras showed him appearing to argue with Gobert at the bench. Gobert then stepped past Coach Chris Finch to throw a punch at Anderson. Minnesota’s Taurean Prince shoved Gobert back and away from Anderson, who was restrained by other teammates.

Advertisement

“His behavior on the bench was unacceptable,” Connelly said of Gobert in a statement, “and we will handle the situation internally.”

A few hours after the game, Gobert shared a statement on social media apologizing to “the fans, the organisation and particularly to Kyle, who is someone that I truly love and respect as a teammate.”

“Emotions got the best of me today,” Gobert wrote. “I should not have reacted the way I did regardless of what was said.”

The Timberwolves had also said at halftime that forward Jaden McDaniels was ruled out with a hand injury. McDaniels was seen on camera punching a wall in the arena tunnel on his way back to the locker room. The Athletic reported after the game that McDaniels, a third-year player who has turned into a key starter for Minnesota, suffered a broken hand.

Jaden McDaniels punched a wall so hard he put himself out of the game pic.twitter.com/QJQFoMI1i2 — Pelicans Film Room (@PelsFilmRoom) April 9, 2023

Despite the turmoil, Minnesota went on to win the game by a 113-108 margin. That secured the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference and a play-in game matchup with the seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers, who defeated the Utah Jazz on Sunday. The Pelicans fell to the ninth seed, which has their playoff hopes hinging on two play-in victories, first over the No. 10 Oklahoma City Thunder and then over the loser of the Lakers-Timberwolves game.

Advertisement

“This is probably one of the grittier wins I think anyone will ever be a part of,” Minnesota’s Mike Conley said Sunday. “The things we went through in today’s game is not normal.”

Anderson contributed eight points to Minnesota’s win, which also saw Prince, a fellow reserve forward, score 18. The Timberwolves were led by 30 points from starting forward Karl-Anthony Towns and 26 from starting shooting guard Anthony Edwards, who added a team-high 13 rebounds and a remarkable block in the closing moments.

Gobert finished his day after 13 minutes played with two points, three rebounds and a team-worst mark of minus-14. In his first season with Minnesota, he came into Sunday with season averages of 13.6 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks. Gobert was also posting his worst marks since 2016 in several advanced metrics, including player efficiency rating (19.0), win shares per 48 minutes (.174) and value over replacement player (1.4).

McDaniels' impact has been immense this season, especially on the defensive end. He's one of six players to defend 2022-2023 All-Stars at least 1,000 times this season, per @StatsWilliams. Now, he's lost vs. LeBron James and Lakers in Play-In game on Tuesday -- and beyond. https://t.co/gI2FeJ5Ldb — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 9, 2023

That wasn’t the kind of individual performance — not to mention placement in the league standings — the Timberwolves had in mind when they sent a blockbuster package to the Jazz last summer for Gobert. A three-time NBA defensive player of the year, Gobert’s arrival in Minnesota was meant to complement the offensive skills of Towns and Edwards so effectively as to turn his new squad into a contender.

Advertisement

Instead, the Timberwolves got off to a 16-21 start, spent most of the season hovering around .500 and ended it with a record of 42-40. It wasn’t immediately clear Sunday if Gobert would face further punishment from either Minnesota or the NBA.

“I think tempers just flared,” Anderson, a ninth-year player also in his first season with the Timberwolves, said after the game. “We want to win games. It is what it is. It ain’t the first time someone has swung on me.”

GiftOutline Gift Article