Wizards wrap up ‘kind of embarrassing’ year, move into pivotal offseason

Corey Kispert strode through the Washington Wizards’ locker room early Sunday, already sweaty with tip-off a little over an hour away, to wish his teammates good morning. There weren’t many to greet; two-way center Jay Huff sat in the corner, drinking a pregame smoothie even though he would not play, and guard Kendrick Nunn walked in a few minutes later. Delon Wright and Monte Morris sat at their lockers, dressed in street clothes and chatting quietly.

The mood ahead of a 114-109 loss to the Houston Rockets at Capital One Arena was understandably relaxed. The season finale had no effect on a disappointing year for the Wizards, who ended up with a 35-47 record — the same as last year, when franchise player Bradley Beal missed half the season and chemistry issues dominated ahead of the trade deadline.

Washington will miss the postseason for the second consecutive year and for the fourth time in five years — the only difference this time being that expectations were higher because of the once-tantalizing combination of Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma. Pressure to deliver mounted, too, if not from inside the organization than from those looking in. Having a player who made $43 million this season will do that.

“It’s kind of embarrassing because you understand who we have on this team, and we weren’t able to help this organization get there,” Kuzma said in an exit interview Saturday. “It’s definitely tough.”

Players, Coach Wes Unseld Jr. and General Manager Tommy Sheppard agree that the Wizards’ underachievement stems from a lack of cohesion because of injuries to key players.

Beal played just 50 games. Wright missed 29 in a critical juncture near the start of the year. Beal, Porzingis and Kuzma played just 35 games together; the team went 16-19 in those matchups.

But injuries are a fact of life in the NBA, and no matter who was on the court, the Wizards played inconsistent defense, offered irregular effort and weren’t able to impose their will on their opponents, to borrow a phrase popular among the players. There were seven games this season when they led by 15 points or more but lost anyway.

“We never really had long stretches — we had small glimpses of, ‘Oh, we played great; hey, this can really work in the future,’ ” Porzingis said. “We had glimpses, but in general it was we were playing great defense, looking great, and now we’re looking like we don’t deserve a playoff spot. Tough year, honestly. I cannot say that we fulfilled the expectations.”

The front office believes the Wizards’ problems do not warrant a complete roster overhaul, though changes must be made. The team’s priorities remain re-signing Kuzma in free agency and keeping Porzingis, who has a $36 million player option for next season. The Wizards also could use a point guard who is a more penetrating offensive threat.

Still, Sheppard said he thinks there are cosmetic solutions to Washington’s problems as well. He said the players held on to losses too long. He wants the team to generate more three-pointers and thinks success will come if Beal, who averaged 23.3 points on a career-high 50.6 percent shooting, scores more even with Porzingis and Kuzma on court.

Unseld is expected to return, but Sheppard said the team needs a different approach on defense and to examine its transition defense in particular. Washington ended the year 21st in defensive rating after finishing last season 25th.

“If you get to the end of a season and there’s still questions, still confusion or anything, then maybe you have to either simplify or really go back and say: ‘How much accountability [existed] throughout the year to get us to this point? Are we still doing some of the same things?’ That’s a question for everybody,” Sheppard said. “We all have to really dig in and say, ‘Oh, what can we do better?’ And one of the easiest things to say is, ‘We told them; they’re not listening.’ Well, that’s not the way it works in the NBA.”

The Wizards, in Unseld’s second year and Sheppard’s fourth as the team’s top basketball executive, have yet to cement an identity around Beal.

Lack of cohesion prohibited some of that, Sheppard said, “… but it’s a philosophy that you have to have an approach that says, ‘Regardless of who’s out on the court, this is what we are going to do.’ … Your approach, everybody, every lineup that you could possibly put out there, they know — ‘Okay, this is exactly where our shots are going to come from.’ ”

Who will be taking — and calling — those shots remains to be seen. Porzingis and Kuzma have said they’re open to returning, but it will cost plenty to keep them.

The high stakes of this offseason and the team’s failure to meet expectations mean Sheppard’s job security could be in question. A spokesperson for Monumental Sports & Entertainment said team owner Ted Leonsis is not being made available for interviews at this time.

History shows Leonsis is patient. The fan base? Perhaps less so. But after the team’s future was on display in Sunday’s finale, Sheppard thinks there is reason to believe — including Kispert’s growth into a top-tier three-point shooter, backup point guard Jordan Goodwin’s emergence and 2022 lottery pick Johnny Davis finding his footing.

“I understand. We’re disappointed, too,” Sheppard said when asked what he would tell Wizards fans. “We all want the best team for our fans, for Washington. … I can’t go backward; we’ve got to continue to go forward. And I think there’s enough to work with, enough areas that we can continue to improve, to show dramatic improvement next year.”

