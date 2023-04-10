Bradley Beal can’t see the future, but he expects to be with the Wizards

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bradley Beal could never be described as a loudmouth. He’s had his small outbursts a time or two — remember when he lit into Thomas Bryant at practice in 2019, a teaching moment turned up to 11? But mostly, the Washington Wizards’ franchise player has done his leading behind the scenes, saved important conversations for those who need to know and doled out truth-telling with a wink and a smile so it goes down just a little easier.

Easygoing Beal took mellow to an extreme this year, in the first official season of stability after signing a five-year, $251 million max contract last July. He averaged 23.2 points and shot a career-best 50.6 percent from the field across 50 games. It also happened to be the first time in a long while he hadn’t had to field constant questions about his future.

Want to get the man a little riled up? Take him back to those days. Prod him a bit after the Wizards’ second 35-47 season in a row. Ask about his future.

Beal’s final news conference of the season Monday escalated from mundane to muddled in a hurry. He entered the room with his sweatshirt’s hood pulled so it almost covered his eyes, his speaking voice low and soft, his words echoing the party line.

What’s your reaction to the team not taking a step forward this year?

“It’s disappointing for sure. We had goals and expectations for ourselves, and we fell well short of that. It’s definitely disappointing. We didn’t do things we set ourselves out to do.”

What do you think you need to do or add to the team to improve?

“Well one, we’ve all got to be better. We have to be better. I have to be better. Everybody has to develop, get better. I don’t think we’re good enough right now.”

Beal, remember, doesn’t have to be so disappointed. Keeping a mutual promise to a city and a franchise means something, yes. But the guard, who turns 30 in June, also holds a no-trade clause in his contract that prohibits the Wizards from tossing him asunder. That means, at least nominally, he holds a higher level of power in this relationship.

Asked a) if he ever experienced a level of frustration this season that he considered asking for a trade and b) how he views the power dynamic created by the no-trade clause, Beal said he does not use that element of his contract as a “trump card.”

“That’s an unnecessary thing for me to do … that’s not me, that’s beneath me,” Beal said. “I’m definitely frustrated. I’m also at peace with where I am and who we are and what we need to do to be better. It’s nothing I can do, I can’t control it, I’m not going to sit here and cuss everybody out. We know where we failed and how we have to be better and we have to do so. And there’s never one time where I’m like, you know what? I’m out of here. But I very well could, because I do have the no-trade. But I don’t use it as a trump, no.”

Beal was then asked to explain where his frustration was coming from if he was at peace. He clarified: “I’m at peace with how the year went, I’m not at peace with how we are as a team.”

No longer speaking so quietly, Beal brought in his wry smile and a little humor when asked if he expected to be at Washington’s training camp come fall. It isn’t unusual for reporters to ask if a franchise player wants out after a disappointing year (or several). But Beal’s dedication to the Wizards is rare, and because it’s so unusual, it gets more examination.

There were seven other players in the NBA this season who have played at least 10 years with their current franchise: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Udonis Haslem, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. All have either won a title with their team or, in Lillard’s case, are desperately beloved in their city — and those two elements are constant if you dig back into NBA history for 10-year players who are no longer active, too. Decade-long partnerships between a franchise and player that doesn’t produce a championship are scarce.

Beal and the Wizards have not won a title. And for all the guard’s legitimate community work, affable personality and talent, he is often the target of Wizards’ fans ire, not adoration.

So will he be back for year 12?

“I can’t foresee the future, but yeah. God willing,” Beal said, before grinning. “I might wake up one day and they might not want ya boy, you know, you gotta make a decision, so. The way y’all talking, y’all trying to kick me out of here! Y’all want me out of town, you’ve got to talk to the head honchos! Nah, I’m kidding.”

Beal’s news conference closed with one final point of clarification, a question as to whether there was anything he’d like to state plainly.

“Is there something I should have clarified earlier that was misinterpreted?” he said in response.

“That’s kind of a weird question, because I’m here. If I wanted to leave, you guys would hear and know that Beal wants to leave.”

