Capitals turn up, take on the role of spoilers and turn aside the Isles

Washington Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette had already found a way to piece together a lineup with just 17 skaters for Monday night’s game against the New York Islanders at Capital One Arena. Then he saw his team hollowed out even more in the first period — a couple of players got banged up and checked out by the medical staff, then another found his way to the penalty box. What else could go wrong?

“I feel like that a few times, for sure,” Laviolette said with a chuckle after his Capitals had earned a 5- 2 win, which ended a six-game winless streak and dealt a blow to the Islanders’ postseason hopes. “It was good for the guys to get a win, good for morale inside the room.”

Since falling out of playoff contention for the first time in nine years, the Capitals have kept everyone guessing at where their effort level would be over the final stretch of this volatile season. They have refused to fold in some games and have looked checked out in others.

But in its penultimate home game, Washington played with gumption that went deeper than playing spoiler to a rival. With a cast of veterans ruled out of the game because of injuries, including captain Alex Ovechkin, the Capitals had just those 17 skaters. A few of them are fighting for new contracts. Some are trying to stay in the NHL a few more days after being called up from the minors. Others are simply aiming to end the season with something to build on for next.

“You saw a lot of character tonight,” said goaltender Darcy Kuemper, who finished with 38 saves. “It’s a tough spot we’re in right now. Frankly, it kind of sucks. None of us envisioned being here.”

Washington’s victory came on a day when the team announced it was holding Ovechkin out of a second consecutive game because of an upper-body injury and shutting down forward T.J. Oshie for the rest of the season because of a lingering upper-body injury that had kept the veteran out for the past week. There were other absences Monday night: center Nic Dowd (upper body), Trevor van Riemsdyk (upper body) and Anthony Mantha (lower body).

Washington has not ruled out Ovechkin or anyone else for its final two games — the Capitals will travel to play the Boston Bruins on Tuesday before closing out the season at home against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday — but because the organization doesn’t have enough salary cap space, it was forced to make Joe Snively an emergency recall Monday.

The Islanders sit in the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, just a point ahead of the Pittsburgh Penguins — but the loss cost them control of their playoff destiny. New York looked nervous and jittery with the puck. Washington did not. Forward Dylan Strome scored just 36 seconds into the game. Defenseman Rasmus Sandin followed only 27 seconds later on a feed from Craig Smith.

Smith, an unrestricted free agent after the season, was at the center of a relentless performance by a lineup that blocked 27 shots and killed three power plays. It included Conor Sheary, who played on the top line and finished with a plus-3 rating; Aliaksei Protas, who moved to center with Dowd out; Beck Malenstyn, who was called up from the team’s American League Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pa., last week and delivered several bone-crushing checks. And it included Snively, who charged toward the net late in the first period and created traffic in front of New York goaltender Ilya Sorokin. That rush helped set up a goal from Smith to make it 3-0 at 13:13 of the first period.

“When you’re playing NHL games, there’s always a lot on the line. … Everyone wants to be here,” Kuemper said. “You should have the mentality every night that you’re playing for your job.”

Here’s what else to know about the Capitals’ win:

Strome stays hot

Strome scored his second goal of the night on an empty-netter late in the third period to push his season total to 23, a career high. He also scored in a career-best fourth consecutive game. Strome’s 17 multi-point games rank him second on the team behind Ovechkin.

“It’s always nice to win. … Everyone is in a little bit better mood when we win,” Strome said. “Sucks playing spoiler sometimes, but … we’re hockey players, and we’re trying to go out there and win. And if the roles were reversed, they’d be trying to do the same thing to us.”

Sandin cements career year

Sandin has flashed offensive upside since being acquired in trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs at the deadline, and his goal early in the first period marked a career-high sixth of the season. Sandin has also established single season career highs in assists (28), points (34) and games played (69).

