NASCAR suspends Cup Series driver Cody Ware after arrest on assault charges

NASCAR suspended Cup Series driver Cody Ware indefinitely Monday after he was arrested on assault charges. Jail records posted Monday by the Iredell County (N.C.) Sheriff’s Office showed that Ware, 27, was booked on charges of assault on a woman and assault by strangulation. He was listed as having posted a $3,000 bond.

According to a police report (via the Associated Press), the alleged incident took place shortly before midnight on April 3, with no weapons involved.

A driver for Rick Ware Racing, which is owned by his father, Ware sat out Sunday’s Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee. His team said in a statement Saturday that Ware was stepping away to “focus on a personal matter,” and that his No. 51 Ford would be driven around the dirt track by Matt Crafton.

RWR said Monday it was “aware of the incident regarding Cody Ware and his indefinite suspension from NASCAR competition.”

“We understand NASCAR’s position on this matter and accept their decision,” the team said. “The matter is still under investigation and Cody is fully cooperating with the authorities, as due process takes its course. RWR is committed to continuing our multi-car efforts in the NASCAR Cup Series and is in the process of finalizing our plans for the No. 51 entry at Martinsville Speedway, and beyond. These plans will be announced in the coming days.”

“It’s been a slow process but I’m fighting everyday to get myself under control,” he wrote then, “so that I don’t do damage to friends and family I love so much.”

A native of Greensboro, N.C., Ware has raced in the Cup Series since 2017 after competing for three years on lower-tier NASCAR circuits. His best Cup Series result was a sixth-place finish last year in an August race at Daytona. Ware is currently 31st in this season’s Cup standings after finishing a career-best 32nd last year.

