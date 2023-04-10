Lawsuit claims Dwayne Haskins was drugged, blackmailed before his death

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A lawsuit filed in Broward County, Fla., by Rick Ellsley, the attorney for Dwayne Haskins’s wife, claims the former Washington Commanders quarterback was drugged, blackmailed and robbed before he was hit by a truck and killed while trying to cross Interstate 595 early on the morning of April 9, 2022.

The suit was filed on behalf of Kalabrya Haskins and Haskins’s parents, Dwayne Haskins Sr. and Tamara Haskins, and comes a year and a day after Haskins died. It alleges that four people — Joey Smith, Meriem Yassine, Wissal Yassine and Karlee Peyton — drugged Haskins “to blackmail and rob him, causing him and/or contributing to cause him severe injury and death.”

The suit does not provide details about the alleged drugging, blackmail or attempted robbery.

Rick Ellsley the attorney for Dwayne Haskins's wife has filed a suit against the truck driver and others Haskins's death one year ago.

According to a Broward County medical examiner’s report, Haskins’s blood alcohol content was 2.5 times the legal limit in Florida, and a urine test showed the drug ketamine was in his system at the time of his death. He was attempting to cross the highway in search of a gas station after his rental car had run out of gas just after 6 a.m.

Also named in the suit are the Wyndham Garden Hotel in Boca Raton, Fla., and three establishments Haskins had visited in the hours before his death: Drive Shack in Palm Beach, Fla.; the Blue Anchor Pub in Delray Beach, Fla.; and E11Even nightclub in Miami. The suit charges that the businesses allowed “patrons to use drugs and drug other patrons including [Haskins].”

“As to what occurred in the hours before Dwayne was killed, many questions remain unanswered,” Ellsley wrote in a press release announcing the suit. “It is believed that Dwayne was targeted and drugged as part of a blackmail and robbery conspiracy. In fact, his highly-expensive watch was stolen from him shortly before his death.”

The suit also alleges that Oriel Patino, the driver of the truck that stuck and killed Haskins, was driving “carelessly” and “above the speed limit,” and that the truck’s owner, Pedro Sinecio Diaz, did not make proper repairs to the truck’s brakes and tires. Patino declined to comment when reached by phone on Monday.

“Many questions remain as to why the truck driver did not avoid hitting Dwayne given the highly visible activity in the area before the impact and the fact that the other drivers did not hit Dwayne,” the release stated. “The truck driver’s cell phone records have not yet been disclosed. The report also notes that the driver refused to provide a blood sample to the police at the scene and still has not provided the alcohol test results.”

The suit also alleges the Florida Department of Transportation had obstructed visibility with a construction sign and didn’t properly maintain the lighting or lower the speed limit in the area where Haskins was hit. It also named Roam Rental Car of Miami, the local operator of the Ace Rent a Car franchise, claiming the company rented Haskins a car that was “mechanically damaged,” leading to him running out of gas.

Haskins, who starred at the Bullis School in Potomac, Md., and later at Ohio State, was Washington’s first-round pick in 2019 but never fully established himself as the team’s quarterback. The team released him late in the 2020 season, and he signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021. He appeared to be reviving his career before his death at 24.

