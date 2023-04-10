Gregg Popovich renews plea for gun control: ‘They’re dead. Children.’

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Before the San Antonio Spurs’ season finale Sunday, Coach Gregg Popovich used his platform to give an unprompted, passionate plea for gun control legislation in the wake of the latest high-profile episode of violence. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The 74-year-old coach addressed the topic for more than nine minutes during his media availability before the Spurs’ 138-117 win over the Dallas Mavericks, criticizing several Republican lawmakers by name and specifically calling out Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Gov. Bill Lee for their responses to a shooting in which three children and three adults were killed late last month at a school in Nashville.

“I mean, I couldn’t believe it, so I wrote this thing down,” Popovich told reporters. “But Sen. Marsha Blackburn, her comment after was, after the massacre, ‘My office is in contact with federal, state and local officials and we stand ready to assist.’

“In what?! They’re dead!” Popovich shouted. “What are you going to assist with? Cleaning up their brains off the wall? Wiping the blood off the school room floor? What are you going to assist with? And then there’s Gov. Lee. I’m sorry to go on and on, but Bill Lee: ‘I’m closely monitoring the tragic situation. Please join us in prayer.’ What are you monitoring? They’re dead! Children, they’re dead.”

Popovich, along with Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr, has been outspoken in recent years in calling for gun control legislation after mass shootings. Both Popovich and Kerr addressed the issue after the shooting last year at an elementary school in Uvalde, Tex., which is about a 90-minute drive from San Antonio, with Popovich calling on Texas leaders to “get off your a--” to change things.

Popovich comes to the topic from his perspective as an Air Force Academy graduate. He has also spoken out about racial inequity in America and found an adversary when Donald Trump was president. On Sunday, he targeted what he called “the myth of the Second Amendment, the freedom. You know, it’s just a myth. It’s a joke. It’s just a game they play. I mean, that’s freedom. Is it freedom for kids to go to school and try to socialize and try to learn and be scared to death that they might die that day?

“But [Texas Sen.] Ted Cruz will fix it, because he is going double the number of cops in the schools,” Popovich continued. “That’s what he wants to do. Well, that’ll create a great environment. Is that freedom? Or is it freedom to have a congressman who can make a postcard with all his family holding rifles, including an AR-15 or whatever. Is that cool? Is that like street cred for a Republican? That’s freedom? That’s more important than protecting kids? I don’t get it.”

