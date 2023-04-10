At last, Josiah Gray is past the trade that brought him to the Nationals

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Josiah Gray may have delivered the most honest moment of the Washington Nationals’ 2022 season, admitting in May that he really, really, really wanted to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers but couldn’t, allowing seven earned runs and three homers in a three-inning clunker. It was a peek, however quick of one, inside a mind that has done plenty of gymnastics since the right-hander joined Washington in a blockbuster trade in July 2021.

Saying there were “a lot of emotions,” that he didn’t control them, that he wanted to show the Dodgers they were “missing out” by dealing him, wasn’t a huge surprise. Gray, 25, will leave his emotions in plain sight. He might scream after a big strikeout. Publicly and privately, he stews following rough starts. During spring training bullpen sessions, he often turned to look at his pitch metrics on an iPad, measuring the numbers against sky-high expectations.

A slider maybe lacked the spin he desired, even by a revolution or two. Or a fastball’s vertical break made him curse under his breath.

Gray is incredibly self-aware. And maybe because of that, he had been too keen on the narrative that trailed him from the Dodgers to the Nationals. He was never supposed to replace Max Scherzer or Trea Turner. But try telling that to a rookie who was traded — alongside Keibert Ruiz, Donovan Casey and Gerardo Carrillo — for Scherzer and Turner, World Series heroes in Gray’s new city. So Gray stewed over that, too. He stewed over it a lot. Then between last season and this one, he finally let it all go.

“The weight of the trade is off me, I think,” Gray said toward the end of spring training. “The Dodgers have moved on. Max is about to be in his second year with the Mets. Trea left and signed with the Phillies this winter. That helped put everything behind me, you know?

“In 2021, that was probably in my head way too much. Like, if those guys did something … man. I can’t change the past, but I can change how much I reflect on it. And what I want to reflect on is how I can be a pillar for this organization.”

Speaking of pillars, Gray has much more company in the Nationals’ rebuild than he did a year ago. This is not just Ruiz, who signed an eight-year, $50 million extension in March, but MacKenzie Gore, CJ Abrams, Luis García and Cade Cavalli, who will miss the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. None of them are at the center of Washington’s hopes and dreams. That burden is now shared.

Gray finished 2022 with a 5.02 ERA and yielded a majors-worst 38 homers. Twenty-four of those homers were off his four-seam fastball. The pitch was a sitting duck, though his slider proved dominant across a six-month sample. His challenge was to build an arsenal that highlights his slider and makes the fastball less vulnerable. Consider it a work in progress.

At the start of spring training, Gray debuted a cutter he learned from Erasmo Ramírez, who drew his grip on a baseball Gray practiced with until he lost it at the gym during the offseason. Gray joked that some Florida teenager could be throwing Ramírez’s cutter in high school games. Yet by the time he misplaced the ball, Gray knew where to put his fingers. The pitch felt like a natural complement to his slider, moving more side-to-side while his gyroscopic slider drops almost straight down.

“Having success with the slider, I wanted something harder with somewhat similar movement,” Gray said of why he added a cutter. “Then once I started throwing with the grip Erasmo showed me, I thought the specs of it, around 90 [mph] with a bit of sweep, made a lot of sense with the rest of my pitches. Now I have to throw it more, analyze the hitter feedback, the swings and the takes, and get more comfortable with it.”

Through two appearances, he has thrown 66 sliders, 48 curves, 40 four-seam fastballs, 23 cutters and 12 sinkers, according to Statcast. If those rates held — and, no, they certainly won’t — his four-seam fastball usage would drop from 39 percent in 2022 to about a fifth of his total pitches. But way-too-early analysis or not, Gray seems ready to replace four-seamers with sliders, curves or cutters. Matchups will also dictate how many sinkers and sinkers he throws on a given night.

In his season debut, he threw 17 cutters and seven sinkers in a 7-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves. (The game started with back-to-back home runs by Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson.) And then in his second outing, a 1-0 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Thursday, Gray threw just six cutters and five sinkers. If Lane Thomas didn’t lose a ball in the sun, Gray would have posted six scoreless innings. His next test will be against Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday in Anaheim, Calif. Ohtani is scheduled to pitch and hit.

Fewer four-seamers won’t always correlate to better results for Gray. But with more options and a clearer head, he’s moving in the right direction.

“He is definitely a lot calmer,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “He has a great game plan every day of what he wants to do. I don’t feel like he’s searching as much as he did in the past.”

