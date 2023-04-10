Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Forte solidified his place on the Kentucky Derby trail with a win in the Florida Derby in early April, giving him a total of 190 points, the most of any horse looking to secure a gate for this year’s Run for the Roses. His status as the probable favorite is justified by his overall performance — he’s won six of seven career races, including four Grade 1 wins — but the Florida Derby win was against a lackluster field and Forte’s pedigree raises questions whether he can carry his speed 1¼ miles for the first time. Nevertheless, expect him to be on many wagering slips on the first Saturday in May — just not mine.

After the final big weekend of prep races, we now know that joining Forte at Churchill Downs in a few weeks, barring injury or some other unforeseen circumstance, will be Tapit Trice, Practical Move and Lord Miles.

Tapit Trice already earned a gate in the Kentucky Derby with a win in the Grade 3 Tampa Bay Derby in March and only bolstered his case with a win on Saturday in the Grade 2 Blue Grass Stakes. The 8-5 favorite was five wide entering the backstretch and managed to hold off second-choice Verifiying (2-1) by a neck to seal the win. It was a valiant effort — and yet I still don’t think this Tapit son is primed for the classic distance of 10 furlongs.

Practical Move, the even-money favorite in the Santa Anita Derby, won his third straight graded stakes race on Saturday after he edged Mandarin Hero by a nose. Practical Move’s 160 Derby points are second only to Forte, and his pedigree suggests he’s a contender in this year’s Kentucky Derby.

Lord Miles was the biggest surprise of the weekend, hitting the wire first in the Wood Memorial and paying $120.50 for a $2 wager. This son of Curlin hadn’t won since breaking his maiden at Gulfstream Park in November, four races ago, so don’t be ashamed if he wasn’t on your radar.

“We dreamed about getting this horse in the Kentucky Derby and it didn’t look good for a while but now our dreams have become reality,” trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. said after the victory.

Kentucky Derby hopefuls will have one more chance to gain points and earn a starting gate at the Lexington Stakes at Keeneland on April 15. But it’s a small stakes race in terms of points; just 20 points are awarded to the winner, compared to 100 points for the Wood Memorial Stakes, Blue Grass Stakes and Santa Anita Derby.

Until the final field is set, here are my top five contenders, in alphabetical order, after taking into account performance to date and pedigree. Odds are from the final future odds pool, which closed on April 1.

Angel of Empire (29-1) Return to menu Brad Cox’s colt progressed well on the Kentucky Derby trail, with wins in the Grade 2 Risen Star Stakes at Fair Grounds and the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn. His sire, Classic Empire, was the champion 2-year-old male of 2016 and ran fourth in the Kentucky Derby and second in the Preakness Stakes as a 3-year-old.

Derma Sotogake (13-1) Return to menu A runaway victory in the Grade 2 UAE Derby (by 5½ lengths) showed this son of Mind Your Biscuits boasts enough speed to contend in the Kentucky Derby, while his pedigree suggests he will have enough stamina to carry that speed 1¼ miles. His maternal lineage includes grandsire Neo Universe, winner of the Grade 1 Tokyo Yushun Stakes in Japan at 1½ miles. Plus, Neo Universe’s sire was Sunday Silence, the champion 3-year old colt and Eclipse Horse of the Year of 1989 after winning the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Breeders’ Cup Classic. Sunday Silence also finished second in that year’s Belmont Stakes.

Kingsbarns (11-1) Return to menu Horses that inherit at least three times as much speed as stamina (3.00 dosage index or higher) have fared well in the Kentucky Derby, which makes a stamina horse like Kingsbarns (1.80 dosage index) a curious choice. However, this grandson of Tapit, a known stamina influencer, has been running closer to the front in each of his three races, including a wire-to-wire win in the Grade 2 Louisiana Derby, despite stretching out further each time. That can’t be ignored.

Reincarnate (24-1) Return to menu The son of Good Magic hasn’t won since January (at the Grade 3 Sham Stakes), yet he does have two third-place finishes on the Derby trail — at the Grade 2 Rebel Stakes and the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby. The latter was a slightly better race than it looked on paper. After factoring in distance traveled, Reincarnate traveled faster than King Russell, who finished second.

Two Phil’s (21-1) Return to menu You won’t find many high-profile racing tracks on Two Phil’s résumé. After failing to break his maiden at Churchill Downs, he was shipped off to Colonial Downs and then Canterbury Park, with stints later at Fair Grounds and Turfway Park. Nevertheless, his win in the Grade 3 Jeff Ruby Steaks at Turfway Park is enough to earn him a gate for the Kentucky Derby. His stalking running style should serve him well, and his pedigree, which is heavily influenced by St. Simon, definitely gives him enough stamina to carry his speed 1¼ miles.