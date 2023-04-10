LIV Golf players fared well at Augusta, and don’t want to talk about it

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

AUGUSTA, Ga. — For all the cushiness of its 54-hole events that don’t include a cut, LIV Golf’s players made the 87th Masters the first major at which the Saudi-funded circuit got leader board relevance. They held down the two second-place finishes, half the top six, four of the top 20 and 12 of the 53 among those who finished. The cherished old ground of Augusta National might have helped. Phil Mickelson wound up speaking as if it had thermal pools, meditation sessions and seaweed body wraps.

“I think when you come to Augusta, you end up having a sense of gratitude,” he said after his closing charge to joint second with a 31 on the back nine for a 65 at age 52. “It’s hard not to, right? This is what we strive for. There’s kind of a calm that comes over you, the fact that we get to play and compete in the Masters, and I think we’ve all been very appreciative of that.”

One year after he missed the Masters for the first time since 1994, choosing solitude away from the noise surrounding his controversial remarks, these grounds seemed to reach back into his bones, one possible explanation for an 8-under-par finish for a three-time champion whose finishes this season on the LIV Tour had gone 27th, 32nd and 41st.

Asked if he felt as if he was carrying a mantle for a struggling new tour, he said, “Look, I wouldn’t look at it like that. I’m very appreciative that we’re here and that we are able to play in the majors. And I thought it was exciting that this tournament rose above all of it to have the best players in the world here and lost all the pettiness. That was great.”

Asked if he thought he shored up some of the dents in his popularity before an audience that did seem a notch muted compared with those of yore, he said, “Separate. Separate. They are separate issues. Golf and the — and the professional golf ecosystem and how that’s been handled throughout my career, two totally separate things.”

The emphatic win went to Jon Rahm, the PGA Tour mainstay who spoke last June of deciding with wife Kelley that boosting their fortune from great to greater wouldn’t make that much difference in their lives. Rahm outplayed the four-time major winner with whom he spent so much of the weekend, Brooks Koepka, who had joined LIV last June at least somewhat for its guarantees while his knee screamed doubts about his competitive future on the PGA Tour. Even with that knee repaired, a tempting school of thought opened up Sunday night, saying that Koepka’s four-day scores — 65-67-73-75 — suggested that 72 holes had become too taxing.

In fact, Koepka’s falter sustained a baffling pattern of Sunday troubles that preceded LIV, inconceivable for a great player who once weathered some of the hardest factors Sundays could present: a U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills in 2018, a charging Tiger Woods in St. Louis in 2018, a charging Dustin Johnson at Bethpage in 2019.

At the 2020 PGA Championship at Harding Park in San Francisco, he began Sunday in a four-way tie for second looking like the surest bet in the bunch, and finished with a 74, in a four-way tie for the second-worst round of that day. At the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, S.C., he began Sunday one shot behind Mickelson, who was trying to become the oldest major winner, shot 74 and closed two shots back of Mickelson, who did become the oldest major winner.

Come Sunday evening, Koepka expressed huge disappointment at the 75 and the crumbling of a four-shot, third-round lead, and huge gratitude at his newfound health.

“I mean, we’re still the same people,” he said of the LIV players. “So I mean, I know if I’m healthy, I know I can compete. I don’t think any of the guys that played this event thought otherwise, either. When Phil plays good, we know he’s going to compete. ‘P-Reed,’ the same thing,” a reference to Patrick Reed, who finished in a three-way tie for fourth at 7 under par.

“I mean, I guess it is fractured, I guess, from the fan’s perspective,” Koepka said of the two tours. “But as far as us, I mean, I think everybody saw it this week. It’s nice to see everybody. There’s no hard feelings, pretty much.” As for LIV players who qualify for majors only by rankings, with those rankings set to decline over time, Koepka said, “I don’t know. That’s not up to me, man. That’s a tough one. I don’t know how — I mean, yeah. That’s tough.”

Joaquin Niemann, who finished 16th, saw no validation for LIV.

“I don’t think it was needed,” he said. “Everybody knows it’s this way. The top guys on LIV and the top guys on tour, they’re just talking that we don’t have the top guys. But I think that anybody could win tournaments. Yeah, I mean, obviously there’s some potential major winners on the PGA Tour and also on the LIV golf. I think I’ve got the game to win a major too.”

With that done, Mickelson began the hard art of manufacturing excitement for the next LIV stop, in Adelaide, Australia, on April 21-23. He’s going to meet with teammates, practice together and fly together. They’ll go from Augusta National to The Grange Golf Club, where Greg Norman got his first considerable win at age 21 so long ago. Mickelson will see how he fares as he leaves this beloved ground here. “I love the variety,” he said.

