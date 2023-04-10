Live updates Nationals, still on the road, face off against Mike Trout and the Angels

Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals are set to face the Los Angeles Angels on Monday as they open a three-game series on the West Coast. The Nationals (3-7) arrive in Southern California after a split of their four-game series against the Colorado Rockies, which saw Washington’s bullpen falter but its offense come to life. For those who like to plan ahead: Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani is in line for Tuesday’s start, opposite Washington right-hander Josiah Gray. Follow along for live updates.
First pitch is set for 9:38 p.m. Eastern, which is not ideal for those of us who care about print deadlines. Tonight’s game will air on MASN2. You can find it on the radio at 106.7 the Fan. Left-hander José Suarez is scheduled to start for the Angels (5-4), who are coming off a 12-11 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. This is Corbin’s third start of the season. You can read about the other two here and here.
Luis García, who was injured running out a grounder in Friday’s win over the Rockies, is not in the Nationals’ starting lineup. He has missed the past two games with right hamstring tightness, but has done agility drills with the team for three straight days.
Monday’s game is the first of a three-game series against the Angels, the second leg of Washington’s first road trip of the season. The Nationals return to Washington on Friday to face the Cleveland Guardians, then meet the Baltimore Orioles after that.
