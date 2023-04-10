Eight teams will play a total of six play-in games over three days to determine the final two playoff seeds in each conference. There will be no shortage of stars — LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards, Trae Young, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — or drama. Indeed, the Minnesota Timberwolves’ pugilistic end to the regular season added a layer of intrigue to the do-or-die stakes.
To set the stage, here’s a game-by-game preview of the play-in tournament’s first round, which will be held Tuesday and Wednesday.
No. 8 Atlanta Hawks (41-41) at No. 7 Miami Heat (44-38), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, TNT
Much has changed since the Heat, seeded No. 1 at the time, sent the Hawks packing from the first round in a swift, five-game series last year. Atlanta responded to the humbling defeat with an offseason trade for Dejounte Murray that didn’t meaningfully lift their trajectory, and the fallout included a front office overhaul, the firing of Coach Nate McMillan and the hiring of Quin Snyder as his replacement. Meanwhile, Miami lost stopper P.J. Tucker in free agency, dealt with an underwhelming season from Kyle Lowry and regressed noticeably from last year on both offense and defense.
Despite the new faces and shifting fortunes, the central dynamic between the two Southeast Division teams remains largely the same. The Heat won the season series 3-1, and it held Young under his 26.2 points per game average in all four contests. Young scored just 15.4 points per game on 31.9 percent shooting in last year’s playoffs, and Miami’s experienced perimeter defense has proved difficult for the two-time all-star to crack.
Miami has the best record of the eight play-in teams and should be a tough out if it reaches the first round. Butler has merited an all-NBA selection by averaging 22.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, and Bam Adebayo remains one of the league’s most effective two-way big men. To make real noise, the Heat must crank up the intensity a notch, as its defensive ranking slipped from fourth last season to ninth this season. There’s not quite enough firepower around Butler for Miami to keep up in shootouts with the East’s top-tier teams, so it must turn to its reputation for grinding out ugly wins.
While the Hawks have hovered around .500 since mid-January and therefore have had months to ponder their likely play-in fate, the Heat should be a little annoyed at missing out on an assured playoff spot. Miami shook off a slow start to take a real run at the East’s No. 6 seed, coming up just short of catching the fading Brooklyn Nets, who dealt Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving at the trade deadline.
Instead of getting a week to rest before facing the No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers, Miami will get a rematch with the No. 2 Boston Celtics if it handles Atlanta. Of course, Miami eliminated Philadelphia in last year’s second round before falling to Boston in the Eastern Conference finals. While the Celtics would be favored comfortably against the Heat, their fans should be rooting hard for the Hawks to pull the upset.
The loser of Heat versus Hawks will need to win a second play-in game Friday to secure the No. 8 seed and a date with the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.
No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) at No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers (43-39), 10 p.m. Tuesday, TNT
The Lakers have spent months fighting their way into the play-in tournament, shaking off a dismal 2-10 start and capitalizing on a season-altering Russell Westbrook trade to post a Western Conference-best 16-7 record since the all-star break. Though James and company couldn’t quite claim a guaranteed playoff spot in a congested race, they secured the right to host their play-in opener with a win on Sunday.
Despite that remarkable turnaround and James’s enduring star power, Los Angeles won’t even be headlining Tuesday’s showdown. The Timberwolves earned top billing in the worst manner possible, coming apart at the seams during the final game of the season: Rudy Gobert threw a midgame punch at teammate Kyle Anderson, while Jaden McDaniels injured his hand after punching a wall in frustration. Suddenly, the nagging chemistry questions that had plagued Minnesota since its polarizing trade for Gobert last summer boiled over at the worst possible moment.
“Emotions got the best of me today,” Gobert wrote on Twitter. “I should not have reacted the way I did regardless of what was said. I wanna apologize to the fans, the [organization] and particularly to Kyle, who is someone that I truly love and respect as a teammate.”
The Timberwolves’ dysfunction could play to the Lakers’ advantage, as Gobert could join McDaniels on the sidelines for Tuesday’s contest. If Minnesota does hold out Gobert, it must proceed without backup center Naz Reid, who is sidelined following a recent wrist surgery. Minnesota won the season series 2-1, but Los Angeles scored a 123-111 road victory on March 31 that was crucial to securing the No. 7 seed.
As if Minnesota’s internal chaos wasn’t enough, two Lakers starters, D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt, are former Timberwolves. Russell will get a chance to make his former team pay for not signing him to a long-term extension, while Edwards, a rising star looking to build his postseason résumé, will lead Minnesota’s upset bid.
Also looming over this matchup is James’s health, as the 38-year-old forward hasn’t quite displayed his typical explosiveness since returning from a foot injury that nearly required season-ending surgery. James decried the play-in concept when it was first introduced, but he hit a game-winning three-pointer against the Golden State Warriors in the 2021 tournament. That year, the Lakers went on to lose to the Phoenix Suns in the first round.
If the Lakers can handle the Timberwolves this time around, they will draw the No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies, who are missing injured centers Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke and are still putting the pieces back together after Ja Morant’s gun-related suspension. James repeatedly made it clear this season that he wanted a chance to compete for championships, and the Lakers’ path has set up quite nicely considering their atrocious start.
The loser of Lakers versus Timberwolves will host a play-in game Friday to secure the No. 8 seed and a date with the top-seeded Denver Nuggets.
No. 10 Chicago Bulls (40-42) at No. 9 Toronto Raptors (41-41), 7 p.m. Wednesday, ESPN
This is a “Disappointment Bowl” showdown for Toronto and Chicago, who turned in underwhelming seasons after finishing as top-six seeds last year. Both teams looked like motivated sellers at the trade deadline, but they opted to stay the course and sort through their issues this summer. The sooner the shake-ups come, the better.
There are parallels to be found in their slippage. Raptors Coach Nick Nurse said recently that he will take time to consider his future in Toronto once the season ends, and Bulls Coach Billy Donovan faced some early-season hot seat talk. Fred VanVleet and DeMar DeRozan were unable to replicate their career-year showings from 2021-22, making it more difficult for Toronto and Chicago, respectively, to sustain harmonious offenses.
Though Raptors forward Pascal Siakam delivered another well-rounded season and Bulls guard Zach LaVine has turned it on in recent months, neither was quite good enough to solidify an organizational identity. The Raptors wanted to be aggressive, athletic and interchangeable, but needed more conventional ballhandlers and outside shooting. The Bulls’ hopes of being an offensive juggernaut were undone when their chemistry proved to be elusive, and Lonzo Ball was missed on both ends due to ongoing knee injuries.
Toronto claimed the season series 2-1, with the home team winning each game. The Raptors boast a solid 27-14 home record and have gotten decent production from center Jakob Poeltl, whom they acquired from the Spurs at the deadline. Meanwhile, Patrick Beverley, who joined his hometown Bulls after a February buyout, has provided a late-season emotional spark and helped fill in the gaps created by Ball’s interminable absence.
Both the Raptors and Bulls suffered first-round exits in 2022, and a similar fate almost certainly awaits if they survive the play-in and draw the Bucks in the first round. The winner of this contest will face the loser of Heat versus Hawks in a Friday showdown for the No. 8 seed, while the loser will go home.
No. 10 Oklahoma City Thunder (40-42) at No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans (42-40), 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, ESPN
The Pelicans are neck deep in deja vu, as they entered last year’s play-in tournament as the No. 9 seed without an injured Zion Williamson. The absence of their franchise forward didn’t stop them from winning two play-in games to claim the West’s final playoff spot in 2022, and they will have a chance to play spoiler again.
To make that happen, New Orleans will need to sustain some flow on offense that has been difficult to muster without Williamson, who is sidelined indefinitely with a hamstring injury. Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum lead a clunky attack that is heavy on isolation opportunities and midrange jumpers, and Pelicans Coach Willie Green will hope that second-year forward Trey Murphy III can continue his late-season surge from beyond the arc. New Orleans won the season series 3-1, boasts a healthy 27-14 home record and returns most of its key players from last year.
Even so, Oklahoma City is hungry, talented and has nothing to lose — a nightmare play-in matchup for any opponent. The young Thunder have dramatically overachieved this season thanks to a no-nonsense team culture and a breakout campaign from Gilgeous-Alexander, who deserves to win the Most Improved Player Award. The 24-year-old guard is a lethal scoring playmaker with six 40-point games this season. His fearlessness and composure make him a threat to take over in late-game scenarios, and Oklahoma City’s small ball lineups give him plenty of space to work.
There’s a chance that Gilgeous-Alexander’s undersized and inexperienced supporting cast isn’t quite ready for prime time, and that the Thunder’s season ends in “Happy to be here” fashion. There would be no shame in that, as they won just 24 games in 2021-22 and were projected to be one of the West’s worst teams after losing 2022 No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren to a season-ending injury last summer. Gilgeous-Alexander, for one, hasn’t forgotten the gloomy prognostications.
“I heard them hating, I didn’t let it bother me. They thought I’d be on vacation getting ready for the lottery,” he rhymed on Instagram. “Every game that went by, we kept bringing up the rank. We were ready for war, they kept bringing up the tanks.”
Wednesday’s winner will face the loser of Lakers versus Timberwolves on Friday for the No. 8 seed.