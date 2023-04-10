No. 8 Atlanta Hawks (41-41) at No. 7 Miami Heat (44-38), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, TNT

Much has changed since the Heat, seeded No. 1 at the time, sent the Hawks packing from the first round in a swift, five-game series last year. Atlanta responded to the humbling defeat with an offseason trade for Dejounte Murray that didn’t meaningfully lift their trajectory, and the fallout included a front office overhaul, the firing of Coach Nate McMillan and the hiring of Quin Snyder as his replacement. Meanwhile, Miami lost stopper P.J. Tucker in free agency, dealt with an underwhelming season from Kyle Lowry and regressed noticeably from last year on both offense and defense.

Despite the new faces and shifting fortunes, the central dynamic between the two Southeast Division teams remains largely the same. The Heat won the season series 3-1, and it held Young under his 26.2 points per game average in all four contests. Young scored just 15.4 points per game on 31.9 percent shooting in last year’s playoffs, and Miami’s experienced perimeter defense has proved difficult for the two-time all-star to crack.

Miami has the best record of the eight play-in teams and should be a tough out if it reaches the first round. Butler has merited an all-NBA selection by averaging 22.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, and Bam Adebayo remains one of the league’s most effective two-way big men. To make real noise, the Heat must crank up the intensity a notch, as its defensive ranking slipped from fourth last season to ninth this season. There’s not quite enough firepower around Butler for Miami to keep up in shootouts with the East’s top-tier teams, so it must turn to its reputation for grinding out ugly wins.

While the Hawks have hovered around .500 since mid-January and therefore have had months to ponder their likely play-in fate, the Heat should be a little annoyed at missing out on an assured playoff spot. Miami shook off a slow start to take a real run at the East’s No. 6 seed, coming up just short of catching the fading Brooklyn Nets, who dealt Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving at the trade deadline.

Instead of getting a week to rest before facing the No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers, Miami will get a rematch with the No. 2 Boston Celtics if it handles Atlanta. Of course, Miami eliminated Philadelphia in last year’s second round before falling to Boston in the Eastern Conference finals. While the Celtics would be favored comfortably against the Heat, their fans should be rooting hard for the Hawks to pull the upset.