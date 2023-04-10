Severna Park softball eager to imprint on season; Episcopal track star benefits from ballet

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hundreds of yellow handprints smatter the walls of Severna Park’s dugout. Each Falcons senior marks their print on the wall following their final season with the softball program, a long-standing tradition. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Six seniors will leave their marks on that wall at the conclusion of the 2023 season. The Falcons bring back most of their region championship-winning team from last spring, a group desperate to return to the Maryland 4A state championship game after falling to perennial powerhouse Sherwood.

“We just want to keep getting better every day and make it back to states, to be honest,” Coach Bailey Benedick said. “We have two freshmen, but other than that a lot of them were a part of that states run from last year, so they’re all hungry to get back there.”

Benedick sees her own handprint each time she walks into the Severna Park dugout. A varsity player until 2015, Benedick took over the program as a coach in the offseason after 18-year coach Meredith McAlister left for a job at Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pa.

In her first season with her alma mater, she inherits a team loaded with veteran talent. Savannah Drummond and Sally Trent, 2022 All-Met honorable mentions, are two of many upperclassmen who will attempt to rekindle their successful campaign from a season ago.

The Falcons beat South River, 6-3, in a region championship rematch to open their season before falling to Broadneck and Damascus.

“We’re just trying to lock down our defense right now,” Benedick said. “Once that gets locked down we’re going to be pretty good for the rest of the season.”

— Noah Ferguson

Track and field

Ballet has been a constant in Sophia Appiah’s life; since age 2, the Episcopal sophomore has pursued dance, a discipline that requires power and dexterity.

It has been her greatest asset as a sprinter.

Integral to dance is core strength, body awareness and coordination, all of which translate to the track.

As a sprinter, the drive phase — when a runner first gets off the blocks — requires explosiveness and balance. Most new runners pop up at the start of the race, which results in a loss of speed, but Appiah’s background in dance has helped her excel.

On Thursday at the Cronly Invitational in Alexandria, Appiah set a personal record in the 100 meters, running in 12.78 seconds, and was part of the first-place group in the 4x100 relay, which she said is her favorite event because of the teamwork aspect.

“Every single meet, I kind of just strive to do better and better,” Appiah said. “I know that my body is capable of going faster and doing better every single time, so that’s what keeps me motivated.”

During a high school career with plenty of time remaining, Appiah wants to break the school’s 100 record of 12.26, which Coach Damian Walsh thinks is achievable.

“She’s very much created an identity of being the track and field girl at Episcopal,” Walsh said.

— Ian Decker

Soccer

Success often has long-lasting ripple effects in high school sports. Last spring, the Briar Woods Falcons won the Class 5 championship — the third state title in the program’s history.

This year, coming off that success, the Falcons were rewarded with a strong and passionate freshman class. Coach Caly Bruton said 24 freshmen came out for the team and five made the varsity roster. Three of those five are now starters.

For a program that lost a boatload of talent to graduation last year, including All-Met Player of the Year Taylor Price, the freshmen provided an injection of new energy.

“There was a lot of built-up anticipation for these freshmen, and they came out swinging,” Bruton said.

That youth is balanced by a core of veteran players who were along for the championship ride last spring. Not all of them played a major role, but they are well aware of the expectations.

“We balance that freshman enthusiasm and excitement with some nerves,” Bruton said. “Everybody wants to impress at Briar. We always say here that the standard has been set. Our goal everywhere is to meet that standard and push to exceed it regardless of who we have. Our sophomores, juniors and seniors know that.”

So far, the team has met that standard with a strong 5-1-0 start. But that one loss was notable: The 2-0 defeat against Tuscarora was the program’s first since the 2021 Class 5 title game.

In the aftermath, reactions varied by class.

“The older players were pretty struck and pretty disappointed,” Bruton said. “But then you’ve got the youth of the freshmen and they were ready to come out guns blazing the next day.”

The team returns from spring break this week and will get an immediate test with Potomac Falls and Independence on the schedule.

“Really what matters is that, as we’re getting into late April or early May, we’re mentally and physically in a place where we’re confident in who we are and doesn’t matter who the opponent is,” Bruton said.

— Michael Errigo

Lacrosse

Dominion’s team shirt, designed by seniors and worn during warm-ups, reflects the success the program has enjoyed over recent years.

The squad’s motto, “Respect The Legacy,” is emblazoned across the front along with three stars that represent its three straight Virginia Class 4 state championships.

When Coach Diane Traynor took over the varsity team in 2015, she told her players she had a vision to win the state title.

“I’m sure probably some of the parents and some of the kids are looking at us like ‘Wow, okay, that’s a pretty big vision to have,’ ” she said. “But every year, that’s how I start the season.”

Excellence has become the expectation for the Titans, who are 4-0 with a plus-58 goal differential this season.

Three players were named to last year’s All-Met first or second team, and one of them, goalie and Oregon commit Caelan Jones, returned this year.

“There’s nothing more fun than watching her come out of the cage,” Traynor said of the senior. “She’s got strong stick work … you’ll see her intercepting balls, causing turnovers, all kinds of things.”

— Varun Shankar

