The Rays, led by their rotation, have traded unorthodox for undefeated

The Tampa Bay Rays beat the Oakland Athletics, 11-0, on Sunday afternoon. They allowed one hit. Ho-hum. Easy peasy. It was their ninth win through nine games this season, their third shutout and their second straight 11-0 victory. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight They have outscored their opponents 75-18. Seven times, they have held their opponents to two runs or fewer. They lead the majors in runs scored and runs allowed. They are the first team since 1884 to have a positive run differential of more than 50 runs in their first nine games, per ESPN. They are simply dominating.

Obviously, they will not finish the season undefeated ... right? And their wins have come against the Detroit Tigers, the Washington Nationals and the Oakland Athletics, none of whom are expected to sniff the playoffs. They haven’t been tested yet.

But after what qualified as a disappointing season in 2022 (one that still ended with 86 wins and a wild-card berth), the Rays are at it again. They are overachieving on a budget. They are putting pressure on their high-spending neighbors in the American League East.

But these aren’t the same Rays who manage to surprise everyone every year. They chased stars in free agency, including outfielder Brandon Nimmo, according to people familiar with those discussions. They gave out the biggest free agent contract in a quarter-century of franchise history, though even that deal — a three-year, $40 million contract for right-hander Zach Eflin — hardly qualified as a splash. They did something even more out of character: They committed to pitchers they had.

For much of the past decade, the Rays could be counted on to do two things: contend every year and let homegrown stars leave when they became (what the organization perceived as) too expensive. Pitchers, in particular, came and went with regularity: Blake Snell started the final game of the 2020 World Series for Tampa Bay. The Rays traded him to San Diego two months later.

In August, the Rays signed Tyler Glasnow to a two-year extension as he returned from Tommy John surgery. In January, they signed breakout starter Jeffrey Springs, a classic Rays rejuvenation project, to a four-year deal worth $31 million. They signed reliever Pete Fairbanks to a three-year deal worth $12 million. They owe young starters Drew Rasmussen and Shane McClanahan just over than the MLB minimum because they have yet to qualify for arbitration.

In other words, the Rays started locking up pitchers at a rate that is, for them, unprecedented. Something had shifted. Were the free agent and trade markets no longer offering promising opportunities at Rays-friendly prices? Or were the players the Rays had just … good enough for them?

“Probably a little of both. Our track record when it comes to transactions speaks for itself. There’s no hiding from the decisions we make,” Rays President Erik Neander said. “But we do think really highly of the group we have. A few of them, there were unique circumstances around where they are in their careers. They wanted to be here. We wanted them to be here. And I think as the winter went on, this was a chance to do something we’re never in a position to do: keep a group together, then hopefully reap the benefits of that.”

When the Rays came through Nationals Park last week, their clubhouse was loud with jokes and filled with footballs flying from one side to the other. McClanahan tried to praise Springs as much as possible during an interview, only to be disappointed when he noticed Springs was not within earshot. Outfielder Jose Siri dropped down for a few frenetic push-ups between outbursts of dugout dancing. There was familiarity and there was friendliness, although teams that have yet to lose are likely to be jubilant.

But after suffering through an injury-riddled 2022 that still yielded a wild-card berth in baseball’s toughest division, the Rays did not exactly overhaul last year’s team. Instead, with the exception of letting outfielder Kevin Kiermaier depart in free agency, they doubled down.

More specifically, they bet on a starting rotation that has looked downright traditional. Were it not for a spring training oblique injury to Glasnow, the Rays might have started the season with a five-man rotation that they could have maintained almost indefinitely. Even with his injury, the Rays believe they have five strong starters — Glasnow, Springs, McClanahan, Eflin and Rasmussen — whom they can rely on for the full season. No navigating the season from week to week with openers here and bullpen days there — or at least not as often. No getting creative with the rotation — or at least not as much. Heck, they might find themselves willing to let starters face hitters a third time now and then, as when Springs carried a no-hitter for six innings last week. Manager Kevin Cash, mindful of workload, did not let him pitch the seventh.

“I love the hype they’re getting and trust they’ll continue to back that up,” Cash said of his rotation. “But it’s early.”

From 2008, the year the Rays first made the playoffs, through 2022, only two teams — the Pittsburgh Pirates and Baltimore Orioles — got fewer innings from their starting pitchers. They popularized the opener. They shuffled starters in and out, relying on relievers for more innings than most teams did.

“The reason we broke up our staffs differently and decided to do things differently was as much about the importance of confidence in this game and not asking young, inexperienced talents to do too much too soon. That can really derail a career very quickly,” Neander said. “... The underlying goal of everything we try to do is to put players in a position to succeed and let them feel they can do more than they’re being allowed to do. That can be frustrating for a player, but that really allows them to build the necessary confidence and stability to take the next step.”

The Rays’ starters threw a higher percentage of strikes than all but five other rotations last season but allowed contact on the lowest percentage of pitches in the zone. This Rays staff seems to have combined that classic Tampa Bay ability to maximize nasty stuff with an ability to throw that stuff in the zone repeatedly.

“We’re at a point now where, having gotten to know these players over time, that we’ve got a group of five that warrant being able to pitch deep into games and turn lineups over and do those things,” Neander said. “We feel like those five have graduated to that level.”

The only thing those five have not proved they can do is withstand a full season’s workload in a five-man rotation.

Glasnow, who could return in May, has never thrown more than 111⅔ innings. Eflin spent some of last season in the Philadelphia bullpen, and he has thrown more than 150 innings just once. Springs was a late bloomer; the 135 innings he threw in 2022 were three times as many as he had ever thrown in a season. McClanahan battled a shoulder injury after a spectacular early showing last year. Rasmussen’s 146 innings in 2022 also counted as a career high.

“I think it’s case by case. Every year, we have something in mind, [an innings number] we would kind of like to stick around, hover around. But things change,” Cash said. “If a guy is responding really, really well, we owe it to them and to ourselves to respond with them. And if he’s not, then maybe we have to pull back, but I know there’s not hard-set numbers on any of them.”

At some point, the Rays will have to dig into their pitching depth. They have plenty of that, too. Luis Patiño is 23-year-old who seems to be major league ready. Taj Bradley, one of their top prospects, is in Class AAA. They aren’t even counting on Shane Baz, the 23-year-old righty recovering from Tommy John. For years, the Rays built success as they maneuvered around budget constraints with creative pitching plans, even as those pitchers came and went. This year, they may not need to get nearly as creative. Their pitching, it seems, is here to stay.

