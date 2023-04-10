USWNT, focused on the job ahead, prepares for a World Cup without Mallory Swanson

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ST. LOUIS — If there is a national women’s soccer team well-positioned to adapt to the loss of a premier player before a major tournament, it is the U.S. squad. Coach Vlatko Andonovski enjoys an embarrassment of attacking riches at his disposal for the World Cup this summer, and so the moment Mallory Swanson severely injured her left knee Saturday, the mechanism for such situations was enacted.

Most urgently, Trinity Rodman, a 20-year-old rising star, entered the match and veteran Lynn Williams, a career 15-goal scorer, was placed on alert for possible second-half duty.

Then Kate Markgraf, the program’s general manager, texted Alyssa Thompson, an 18-year-old prospect who had debuted with the senior squad last fall.

At that moment, Thompson was training with her Los Angeles-based NWSL club, Angel City FC. Initially, she did not know why she was being summoned. All she knew was she needed to get to St. Louis as soon as possible to begin preparing for the U.S. rematch with Ireland on Tuesday. Her mother packed her bags.

“I came home and we went straight to the airport,” she said Monday. “Lots of traffic going there. I was like the last person on the plane.”

Having arrived, Thompson has been thrust into a stiff competition for both a World Cup roster slot and playing time at the tournament, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand July 20-Aug. 20.

Swanson, a left wing in the best form of her career, was diagnosed with a torn patella tendon, an injury that typically requires at least six months of rehabilitation. U.S. officials have not declared her out of the World Cup, but from all indications, she will not be available.

Tony Wanich, a New Jersey-based sports medicine surgeon specializing in such injuries, said the tendon needs three months to heal and at least six weeks of conditioning before an athlete is able to return to competition. Wanich has not examined Swanson, but from watching video of the incident, he said it appeared to be a typical patella tendon injury.

Swanson, 24, is undergoing further evaluation in Chicago, where she plays for the NWSL’s Red Stars, and will have surgery soon.

“It is a challenge,” Andonovski said. “I can sit here and say, ‘Oh no, we’re great.’ No, she’s a great player. You don’t replace Mallory that easy. We all know that.”

He went on to say the program is ready for such situations.

“We will have a good answer,” Andonovski said. “We’re happy with the group of players that we have [in camp]. We’re happy with their form and we’re happy with their abilities. It’s just a question which one is going to be the one that will fill that spot.”

The candidates to start in Swanson’s place include Rodman, a Washington Spirit star in her third pro season; Megan Rapinoe, who, at 37, is preparing for her last World Cup, though she missed this camp with a calf injury; Williams, a fleet-footed winger; and Thompson, who skipped college soccer to become the youngest player drafted in NWSL history (No. 1 overall).

That list doesn’t include veteran Margaret Purce, who wasn’t selected for this camp, and two of the program’s all-time greats, Tobin Heath and Christen Press, who are recovering from long-term injuries.

The players “galvanize and bond around unfortunate things like this,” Andonovski said. “We all understand we have a job to do past this now and we’ve got to prepare for the World Cup.”

Tuesday’s friendly is the last one before Andonovski names the 23-woman World Cup roster in June. Aside from evaluating performances against Ireland, he will monitor players competing with their clubs over the next two months.

While the players are heartbroken about Swanson’s injury, they also recognize what lies ahead.

“It’s hard to look at it [as an opportunity] right now, just because it’s so soon and I do still feel horrible,” Rodman said. “But whenever that happens, there is an opening for other people to step up.”

Even before Swanson’s injury, Rodman had a good chance of making the World Cup team. On Saturday, though, she missed her scoring chances.

Williams, 29, is back in the mix after missing the 2022 NWSL season with a leg injury. And Thompson starred for the under-20 national team before, while still 17, debuting for Andonovski’s team on a European tour.

“It’s honestly pretty scary,” she said of the latest call-up. “The teammates are super helpful. They’re always here if I need anything and they’re super welcoming.”

Andonovski admires Thompson’s super attacking skills and her attitude.

“She has abilities to turn in small areas that not many players have,” he said. “She accelerates with the ball and runs at the defense with confidence. I almost want to say, sometimes for an 18-year-old, it’s borderline arrogant when she goes at you, but she can. She can eliminate players on the dribble and we’ve seen her score some good goals.”

As the team pivots, it has not forgotten about Swanson.

“It’s very emotional, but every day we continue on and we are prepping for a World Cup,” said Lindsey Horan, one of Swanson’s closest friends on the team. “We have Mal in the back of our minds and we know we want to play for her. We we just hope everything goes well recovery-wise and what she needs to do to get back.”

Notes: As a precaution, midfielder Rose Lavelle will not play Tuesday after suffering a minor injury during the 2-0 victory Saturday in Austin. “This is not a moment for us to take any chances,” Andonovski said.

